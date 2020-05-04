Briana Camille files paternity and child support lawsuit against Rick Ross

According to documents obtained by Bossip, roommates Rick Ross and Briana Camille are welcoming their third child together, but not before they resolve a dispute in court.

Briana Camille recently sued the rapper for paternity and for child support. The receipts also reveal that the former couple is expecting their child together in the fall.

The socialite also alleges that although they were never married, the two lived together with their two children. It wasn't until the abrupt split, late last year, that she began living and raising the children alone, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

Rick Ross says not so much. In addition, according to Bossip, Ross responded with his own presentation and requested that the case be dismissed.

According to him, the socialite never served him personally. He also claims that he does not stay at the address where the documents were delivered and never authorized anyone to sign documents, accepting the documents on his behalf.

He also claims that he tried to have a DNA test and gave him his DNA sample. But Camille allegedly changed her mind quickly and perked up, rather than continue the DNA test.

In addition, according to Bossip, the 44-year-old man also expressed that the two have decided to advance with the paternity test this week.

"Sir. Roberts has always cared for his children, and that is his intention here as well," said Leron Rogers. He also stated that "we look forward to working on the process as efficiently as possible."

Hopefully they fix this very soon.

