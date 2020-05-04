Brandon lets Savannah download on Listen to your preview

Listen to your heartThe big and irritating love square is about to take a few turns.

Tonight Chris Harrison will force the remaining six couples in the Bachelor spin-off to switch partners for a date in an effort to really test their two-week relationships, and you guessed it: Julia, who is currently with Sheridan, will continue. a date with Brandon, who is currently with Samantha.

ME! News has an exclusive look at the sequels, and it seems like Brandon and Julia's date was as good as Chris Harrison probably hoped it would be. And now, even after seeing that they both got engaged to their partners last week, both Brandon and Julia seem to feel those feelings again.

The clip shows Brandon informing Savannah of those feelings, and Savannah is not having it.

"So she still has feelings, you know," he says. "I think I still have feelings for her. I feel like you're like 95% of this with me. I think we have a lot of work to do in communication."

"Are U.S doing something, or are you and Julia doing something? Savannah asks.

"I don't know," says Brandon, always the great communicator.