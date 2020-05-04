Boston police investigate fatal Roxbury shooting

One man died and two were wounded during a shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night.

Boston police responded to a call around 10:38 p.m. near 52 Kensington Park, where officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Press release.

The three men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one of them died.

Police said "the injuries to the remaining two victims are considered life-threatening at this time." Their identities have not been released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins saying WBZ Channel 4 says incidents like these should not occur during a public health crisis.

"We have seen an increase in armed violence and we are in a global pandemic. People need to be sheltered instead, essentially, and they are not complying," Rollins told the station. “If you are brandishing a firearm, you will be responsible. You will be arrested and sent to jail. "

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross echoed the frustration, noting that some alleged recent crimes were committed by prisoners released due to COVID-19 concerns in state jails.

"People who have been locked up for violent crimes and carry firearms should not be released (reconnaissance)," Gross told WBZ journalists. "I would care less if they get sick in jail or not; they are a danger to the community and you are sending the wrong mindset."

"Last week, a well-known gang member, carrying a firearm, shooting a firearm, invaded his home, (was) released," Gross told the news station. “When you do things like that, the mentality is established in these streets that people can do whatever they want. This is unacceptable."

As the Boston Police Department continues to investigate the shooting, they urge anyone with information to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.