Boris Johnson, China, Italy: Coronavirus World Updates

Nations face the possibility that reopening may be more difficult than blockade.
Experts across Europe had warned that closing countries to contain the coronavirus pandemic would be much easier than opening them again. Increasingly, that seems to be true.
In countries most affected by the virus, protests have erupted and frustration has increased over how governments have handled, or mismanaged, the reduction of blockades.
In Italy, which has had the deadliest outbreak in Europe, vibrant and vocal protests by politicians, business leaders, mayors and others confused about the government's plans have created a sense of impending chaos as the country prepares to enter a phase reopening on Monday.
Italy will allow restaurants to provide takeaways from Monday, but trattoria, bars and cafes will not be able to seat customers for a few weeks. Many entrepreneurs complain that they are going bankrupt and that state requirements will essentially make business impossible.
To draw attention to their plight, thousands of small business owners have given their mayors the keys to their restaurants and cafes.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has defended the government's plan and performance. "We made a well-articulated and well-structured plan," he said last week.
In France, teachers say plans to gradually reopen schools starting May 11 have created a climate of confusion. They weren't sure what classes they would open, how many students could enter, and if any measures would guarantee their safety. As of Sunday, France had recorded 131,287 cases and 24,895 deaths, and the figures seemed to stabilize on a high plateau.
And as Spain prepares to relax some closing rules this month, public pressure has forced the government to withdraw in key steps. Initially, the government prohibited the children from leaving, then allowed them to accompany their parents to run errands. When the political opposition and parent groups protested, it also allowed them to go for a walk. On Saturday, adults and teens were allowed to go outdoors for the first time in seven weeks.
On Sunday, Spain reported 164 deaths and 838 confirmed infections overnight, its lowest daily numbers since the week in mid-March when the nation closed.
Despite the fact that Spain's figures continue to improve, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expects Parliament will extend the state of emergency beyond May 10, but it leads a minority government and the main opposition People's Party has been increasingly critical of the government's handling of the crisis.
Teodoro García Egea, secretary general of the Popular Party, said Sunday that the party was not committed to supporting a longer state of emergency.
Antibodies and their promise of potential immunity to coronavirus as the Golden Ticket have been tapped by many people around the world to reopen societies and economies.
Politicians in Italy, the epicenter of contagion in Europe, have even proposed to issue licenses to those who beat the virus and developed the right antibodies to return to work.
But that talk, always ahead of science, has been quieted more in recent weeks. Since the research refuses to cooperate, experts in Italy say the promise of antibodies may not be what people have imagined. For now.
"We don't know if everyone who has had the disease has developed an acceptable protective immunity," said Dr. Alessandro Venturi, president of the San Matteo hospital in the city of Pavia, Lombardy. The hospital validated the antibody screening test used to map the virus in Lombardy, the worst affected region in Italy.
Infected people develop different amounts of antibodies, and researchers are still studying the level that offers protection and for how long.
"We don't know how long they last," said Dr. Venturi. ‘‘ This is the central point. "
Many regions, including Lombardy and Veneto, are still doing such tests. But while last month the presidents of those regions promoted the idea of licensing members of an immune workforce, they have now downgraded the panacea tests to an investigative tool.
"Immunity licenses are just rubbish," said Mario Plebani, coordinator of antibody tests for the Veneto region.
The US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, doubled down on President Trump's claims about the origins of the virus, saying on Sunday that "there is enormous evidence,quot; that the coronavirus originated in a research laboratory in Wuhan, China, even when the agencies of the US intelligence say that we have not reached any conclusion on the matter.
Pompeo was one of several administration officials and other public figures who appeared on Sunday morning news shows to discuss the coronavirus. A former C.I.A. Chief and one of the most aggressive administration officials in China, he has repeatedly blamed the Chinese Communist Party for covering up evidence and denying US experts access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Times reported on Thursday that senior Trump administration officials were pressing spy agencies to search for evidence to support the theory that the outbreak emerged from a Wuhan laboratory, and that some intelligence analysts feared the pressure would distort the evaluations, and that they could be used as a political weapon in an intensified battle with China.
On the same day, President Trump said he had a high degree of confidence that the laboratory was the source of the outbreak, but when asked for evidence, he said: "I am not allowed to say that."
Speaking during a virtual town hall meeting Sunday on Fox News, the president elaborated.
"I personally think they made a horrible mistake," he said. "They didn't want to admit it. We wanted to go in but they didn't want us there. World Health wanted to go in. They tried to cover it up, they tried to put it out. It's like trying to put out a fire."
Trump also confirmed reports that his intelligence reports cited the virus even when he argued that it had not been presented in an alarming manner demanding immediate action.
"On January 23, I was told that a virus could be entering but it didn't matter," Trump said. "In other words, it was not, 'Oh, we have to do something, we have to do something'. It was a brief conversation and it was only on January 23rd. Soon after I closed the country to China. We had 23 people in the room and I was the only one in the room who wanted to close it. "
Trump was referring to his decision on January 30 to limit travel from China, where the outbreak began, a move that was in fact recommended by some of his advisers and came only after major US airlines had already canceled flights. . Some public health advisers have said the travel limits helped slow the spread to the United States, but they complained that the Trump administration did not use overtime to properly prepare by increasing testing and medical equipment.
The president predicted Sunday night that the death toll from the country's coronavirus pandemic may reach 100,000 in the United States, far more than he had predicted a few weeks ago, even when he pressured states to start reopening the closed economy.
The virus is still spreading in the United States because efforts to contain it have been incomplete at best, public health experts warned Sunday, saying there were signs that the country could face a steady stream of new cases. and deaths for many months. come.
Coronavirus case counts continue to rise in 20 states, including Illinois, Texas and Maryland, even as some states are beginning to relax restrictions, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said of the program. CBS "Face the Nation."
Australia has called for an investigation into the origin of the virus. Britain and Germany again hesitate about inviting Chinese tech giant Huawei. President Trump blamed China for the contagion and seeks to punish it. Some governments want to sue Beijing for damages and reparations.
Across the world, a backlash against China is building for its initial mismanagement of the crisis that helped unleash the coronavirus worldwide, creating a deeply polarizing battle of narratives and delaying China's ambition to fill the leadership vacuum. left by the United States.
China, never receptive to external criticism and suspicious of the damage to its internal control and its long economic reach, has responded aggressively, combining medical aid to other countries with severe nationalistic rhetoric, and combining demands for gratitude with economic threats.
The result has only added momentum to the pullback and China's growing mistrust in Europe and Africa, undermining Beijing's desired image as a generous global player.
With the clear encouragement of President Xi Jinping and the powerful Chinese Communist Party Propaganda Department, a younger generation of Chinese diplomats has demonstrated their loyalty with defiantly nationalistic and sometimes threatening messages in the countries where they are based.
"You have a new brand of Chinese diplomats who seem to be competing with each other to be more radical and eventually insulting to the country they are in," said François Godement, senior advisor for Asia at the Paris-based Institut Montaigne. . "They have quarreled with every country in northern Europe that they should be interested in, and they have distanced themselves from each other."
In Beirut, it is both a cliche and a source of pride to say that the Lebanese directly feasted during a civil war from 1975 to 1990, writes Times correspondent Vivian Yee. She shared some observations from the Lebanese capital.
The Mar Mikhaël bar district in Beirut used to vibrate with the sound of high heels and the stereo beat of Western and Arabic music almost every night.
But bars and nightclubs have been closed since early March; many had closed before as the city was engulfed in a period economic crisis. The coronavirus could only conquer what was left, leaving thousands more without jobs.
DJ nightclub appearances that had come from Europe, promoted for weeks on social media and street signs, were abruptly canceled. Soon it was just restaurants and cafes, and then not even those.
The government has proposed allowing the clubs to reopen in early June, but Joe Mourani, the owner of Ballroom Blitz, a popular alternative electronic music nightclub, doubts it will.
"Clubbing, it's really about proximity," said Mourani. "It is the opposite of social distancing."
"People are dying to party," he said. "It is in our DNA."
Doctors had a plan to announce the death of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus last month, Johnson said in a statement. interview with tabloid The Sun on Sunday.
Mr. Johnson, who was Discharged from St. Thomas Hospital in London in mid-April after spending three days in intensive care, he spoke of his ordeal a few days after he and his fiancé, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of their son and while he was He was preparing to expose the government's roadmap to ease the nation's blockade.
Johnson said he had never experienced anything as serious as the virus before, which at least killed 28,131 people in Britain.
Even after receiving "liters and liters of oxygen," he said, he was not improving and he couldn't understand why. "I was incredibly frustrated," he said, "because the bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, 'There is no medicine for this and there is no cure.'
Johnson plans to take a brief paternity leave later in the year, but postponed it to deal with the epidemic, authorities said. He is expected to establish a plan next week to end the country's blockade.
Britain is said to have passed the peak of its outbreak, Nightingale Hospital in London, an emergency center that met in about 10 days, is effectively being "injured," according to Local news. There have been no new cases in the past week.
At the same time, the pandemic is also widening inequality, especially in education, said the principal of Eton, the elite private school where several of the country's prime ministers and royalty were educated.
"The injustice will become transparent, as happened in Blitz when houses in Belgravia were found to be empty while the East End suffered," said director Simon Henderson. he told The Times of London. "The coronavirus has not been a great leveler. It is much more difficult if you are poor."
Our correspondents Hannah Beech, Alissa J. Rubin, Anatoly Kurmanaev and Ruth Maclean examine a coronavirus puzzle.
The coronavirus has killed so many people in Iran that the country has resorted to mass burials, but in neighboring Iraq, the body count is less than 100.
The Dominican Republic has reported almost 7,600 cases of the virus. Across the border, Haiti has registered about 85.
In Indonesia, thousands of people are believed to have died from the coronavirus. In nearby Malaysia, a strict blockade has kept deaths to about 100.
The coronavirus has touched almost every country on earth, but its impact has seemed capricious. Global metropolises like New York, Paris and London have been devastated, while cities like Bangkok, Baghdad, New Delhi and Lagos have, until now, been largely saved.
The question of why the virus has overwhelmed some places and left others relatively intact is a puzzle that has generated numerous theories and speculations, but not definitive answers. That knowledge could have profound implications for how countries respond to the virus, to determine who is at risk, and to know when it is safe to go out again.
Doctors in Saudi Arabia are studying whether genetic differences may help explain the different levels of severity in Covid-19 cases among Saudi Arabs, while scientists in Brazil are investigating the relationship between genetics and Covid complications. -19. Teams in several countries are studying whether common hypertension medications could worsen the severity of the disease and whether a particular tuberculosis vaccine could do the opposite.
A theory that is not proven but is impossible to refute: perhaps the virus has not yet reached those countries. Russia and Turkey seemed fine until, suddenly, they were not.
The four members of the Irish rock supergroup U2 contributed $ 10 million of their own cash for an independent operation to obtain much-needed medical protection equipment in China and take it to Ireland.
In a spontaneous collaboration involving the rock band, an Irish businessman living in China, an airplane leasing company, hundreds of common donors and the Irish public health service, millions of items of equipment were purchased in China and They were taken back to Dublin on three chartered planes. , the last of which landed on Sunday.
Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon's chief executive of aircraft leasing, said he was originally contacted last month by Chinese-based Irish businessman Liam Casey of PCH International, who said he was looking for a way to move a plane loaded with equipment from personal protection on behalf of an anonymous donor, who turned out to be members of U2. Subsequently, Avolon organized a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for air flights.
"All four U2 members basically wrote a check for $ 2.5 million each," said Slattery. "They put the money in for the PEP, Liam went looking for him and we brought him home."
Slattery said the last plane brought in two million masks, 32,000 surgical gowns, and 40 ventilators.
"When things are over, the Irish come together," Slattery said. "Hundreds of people across the country contributed five, ten, fifty pounds to the cost of the plane."
And then there are those with even more to give. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, announced that it would donate $ 1 billion, or just under a third of its total wealth, to aid programs. Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon, said he would donate $ 100 million to American food banks through a nonprofit organization.
Oprah Winfrey has donated more than $ 10 million. And the creator of "Harry Potter,quot; J.K. Rowling has announced a donation of approximately $ 1.25 million to be divided between groups that help homeless people and victims of domestic violence during the pandemic.
People are likely to need annual vaccinations to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as recommended for the flu, a professor at Oxford University working on a vaccine scheduled for Sunday.
Sir John Bell, the Regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, said on a US Sunday news program. While NBC's "Meet the Press,quot; states that while the coronavirus "does not mutate at the rate of the flu as far as we can see, it is also a rather complicated virus in terms of generating long-standing immune responses."
"As a result," he said, "I suspect that we may need relatively regular coronavirus vaccines in the future. That, of course, remains to be seen, but that is my bet at the moment: that it is likely to be a vaccine against seasonal coronavirus. "
"We are pretty sure that we will receive a signal in June about whether or not this works," he said on the show.
Crowds of Palestinian workers traveled to their workplaces in Israel on Sunday even though Palestinian officials have repeatedly expressed concern that they will contract the coronavirus there and take it back to the West Bank.
Ibrahim Milhim, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority government, said thousands of workers crossed into Israel on Sunday and that thousands more would do so later in the week.
Last week, an Israeli Defense Ministry agency accused of maintaining relations with the AP. He said Palestinians with permits to work in construction, agriculture and other sectors in Israel could enter the country. He also said that his employers will be asked to provide them with accommodation until Eid al-Fitr, the festival at the end of Ramadan in about three weeks.
Rami Mehdawi, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority Labor Ministry, said Palestinian officials remained concerned that infected workers might return home and spread the virus, but said Palestinian authorities had worked with their Israeli counterparts to prevent such situation. Israel and P.A. It would closely coordinate the return of the workers to the West Bank, he said.
After Palestinian workers were last allowed to travel to their jobs in Israel in late March, Palestinian officials accused Israeli authorities of abandoning some of them at checkpoints and allowing others to cross back. to the West Bank through areas they do not control.
The PA. It has said that more than 70 percent of the 336 known cases of the virus in the West Bank are linked to Palestinians employed in Israel.
Separately, for the first time since mid-March, schools opened for some grades in Israel on Sunday, but local authorities in several cities, including Tel Aviv, kept them closed, citing concerns about safety and readiness.
The pandemic is accelerating the decline of press freedoms around the world, with dozens of journalists arrested and threatened for their coverage of the outbreak and governments abusing laws aimed at attacking disinformation about the virus, a watchdog group from media. new report.
The report by the International Press Institute was released ahead of World Press Freedom Day, which is Sunday.
The group noted that press freedoms were being threatened even before the pandemic. But he said that in the last two and a half months, he had found More than 50 cases in which journalists had been verbally or physically attacked for their coverage of the virus, mainly in Europe and Africa.
The group also found 16 cases in which countries, including Russia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, have used laws aimed at disinformation to remove coverage of the virus or quell criticism of officials' response. In Vietnam and Algeria, officials have passed broader laws that criminalize disinformation, often with heavy penalties, according to the report.
"It is crucial that extraordinary media restrictions imposed during the crisis do not normalize and survive the immediate health crisis, especially when it comes to lack of transparency by governments, lack of media access to policy makers decisions and any form of surveillance that hinders the press, ”said Barbara Trionfi, the institute's executive director, in a statement.
The group also noted that the media is facing renewed economic pressure due to declining advertising revenue.
Pope Francis on Sunday called on everyone in the world to have access to vaccines and medical treatment for the coronavirus, urging nations to work together even as The global arms race for a vaccine intensifies.
Speaking from the Vatican library, where he has delivered his weekly messages to the faithful since Italy closed in March, Francis said he wanted to "support and encourage ongoing international collaboration,quot; among investigators.
He said it was important "to unite scientific capacities, in a transparent and disinterested way, to find vaccines and treatments, and guarantee universal access to essential technologies that allow all infected people, in all parts of the world, to receive the necessary medical treatment,quot; .
"Countries, health partners, manufacturers and the private sector must act together and ensure that the fruits of science and research can benefit everyone," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Organization for the Health.
Russia has a "rainy day fund,quot; of more than $ 550 billion, accumulated from oil sales when prices were high, so it is likely to weather the coronavirus-created economic storm better than many countries, even when recorded his worst day. increase in cases since the outbreak began.
But he risks losing much of a sector that President Vladimir V. Putin has promoted for years as the key to Russia's long-term economic success: small and medium-sized businesses. Unlike many Western governments, the Kremlin has provided little support to companies.
The overall aid package in Russia has been less than a quarter of what is being injected into Germany, and most of the support has been directed at helping large corporations, many of which belong to or are closely related to the state. So far, only about $ 10 billion has been committed to small businesses.
As the coronavirus pandemic began to move through Russian cities in late March, Putin ordered companies to shut down and continue to pay wages. But he did not specify where the owners were supposed to get the money. Entrepreneurs have largely stayed to fend for themselves, and the massive failure of small and medium-sized businesses would leave Russia's economy even more dependent on the Kremlin.
Defying Mr. Putin's orders, Aleksandr B. Zatulivetrov announced that he would reopen one of his two restaurants in the center of Saint Petersburg unless the Kremlin declared a state of emergency, a legal provision that would allow him to suspend payments to banks. and owners and compel the government to offer compensation.
"Where are your voices? We all have dozens of workers who need work! Zatulivetrov, 48, wrote in a plea to other restaurant owners to join him. We're dying! "
Russia reported 10,633 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the highest in a single day so far and nearly double the daily number just four days earlier. The government also reported 58 new deaths, for a total of 1,280.
More than half of the new cases were in Moscow, which also has about half of Russia's total: 134,687 cases. The city government said the highest total of one-day cases was in part the result of increased testing. The number of new coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital has remained constant at 1,700 per day, the Moscow government said, suggesting that authorities increasingly identified cases in the early stages of the disease.
The Philippines will suspend all commercial flights to the country starting Sunday, joining several countries that have suspended most air travel in response to the pandemic.
Manila International Airport Authority announced the move on their Facebook page. It did not give an end date for the suspension of commercial passenger flights, which began at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Other air traffic, including cargo flights and those carrying medical supplies, will be allowed to continue, he said.
A handful of countries have similarly blocked almost all air travel in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, movements that coincide with new migration restrictions that have been imposed worldwide.
India suspended domestic and international passenger flights in late March. On Saturday, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the country. said the restrictions will be extended until May 17. Thailand will continue to ban most flights to the country until May 31.
Last month, Myanmar extended its suspension of all flights to the country until May 15. Nepal said it will extend the suspension of all domestic and international flights until May 15.
The United Arab Emirates suspended flights until further notice, and Argentina banned commercial flights until September 1, one of the longest restrictions.
They can smell illegal drugs, dangerous explosives and even some human diseases. Could dogs help detect the coronavirus too?
Researchers in countries like Britain, France and the United States are trying to answer the intriguing question as authorities search for ways to quickly identify and isolate new cases to quell a possible second wave of infections once the blockages are lifted.
The hope is that dogs can supplement widespread testing, for example by helping to screen airport passengers and detect any unintentional carriers of the coronavirus, in a fast and non-invasive way.
"We know that diseases have these unique smells," Claire Guest, director of the Medical Detection Dogs, a charity in Britain, told the BBC last month, adding that dog detection training generally takes six to eight weeks.
Mrs. Guest's charity, along with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Durham University, He started training dogs in March to see if they could select samples. It is not yet clear what the investigation will yield.
"These are the first days for detecting Covid-19 odors," Professor James Logan, head of the London School's Department of Disease Control, he said in March. "We still don't know if Covid-19 has a specific smell, but we do know that other respiratory diseases change our body odor, so there is a possibility that it will."
Similar efforts are underway in the La Facultad de Medicina Veterinaria de la Universidad de Pensilvania, donde ocho perros están expuestos a muestras de saliva y orina de pacientes con coronavirus para ver si los animales pueden identificar muestras positivas en un laboratorio y, en última instancia, pacientes positivos.
La trienal de arte Prospect New Orleans en octubre se ha pospuesto para el próximo año. También lo ha hecho la Bienal de Liverpool. La Bienal de São Paulo se retrasa al menos un mes. La Bienal de Dakar aún no ha establecido nuevas fechas. Front International, en Cleveland, ha decidido saltarse 2021 por completo y regresar en 2022.
La crisis del coronavirus ha puesto en tela de juicio el futuro pospandémico de las bienales de arte contemporáneo (y sus primos, trienios y cuadrienios). De un estimado de 43 exhibiciones en 2020, unas 20 han sido pospuestas hasta ahora, según un recuento del Fundación Bienal, con más cambios casi seguros. La Bienal de Sydney se inauguró en marzo para una carrera de tres meses, y tuvo que cerrar después de 10 días.
La idea de la exposición internacional de arte ha florecido al menos desde La Bienal de Venecia fue fundada en 1895, pero han proliferado en las últimas dos décadas a medida que el campo del arte contemporáneo se ha globalizado. Ahora su destino está vinculado a la gran pregunta de cómo las industrias culturales y los hábitos culturales surgirán de la pandemia. La crisis también amenaza las ferias de arte, que son impulsadas por el mercado, que enfrenta una gran incertidumbre y el ecosistema global de talleres y residencias que se han vuelto vitales para las carreras de los artistas.
Pero la premisa de una bienal es claramente cosmopolita. y cívico. La apuesta es que la mezcla de artistas, visitantes de fuera de la ciudad y el público local (grandes bienales a menudo atraen a medio millón de asistentes) en torno a un tema que busca interpretar el mundo, beneficiará a todos los involucrados, mientras ayuda a las ciudades a impulsar su cultura perfiles.
La pregunta al acecho es si el modelo bienal todavía tiene sentido en un mundo postpandémico.
Los informes fueron aportados por Jason Horowitz, Abby Goodnough, Ed O’Loughlin, David E. Sanger, Vivian Yee, Mihir Zaveri, Karen Zraick, Aurelien Breeden, Iliana Magra, Steven Erlanger, Raphael Minder, Emma Bubola, Hannah Beech, Alissa J. Rubin, Anatoly Kurmanaev, Ruth Maclean, Ivan Nechepurenko, Anton Troianovski, Austin Ramzy, Elisabetta Povoledo, Anna Holland, Daniel Powell, Michael Levenson, Siddhartha Mitter, Gina Kolata, Peter Baker, David D. Kirkpatrick, Carl Zimmer, Katie Thomas, Sui-Lee Wee y Adam Rasgon.
