Blue Angels to fly over North Texas on Wednesday to honor frontline workers, says congresswoman – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Navy Blue Angels are expected to fly over North Texas on Wednesday morning to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Kay Granger announced Monday.

Granger (TX-12) said the overpass will occur around 11 a.m. in Fort Worth and will last about 35 minutes. The flight path has not yet been released.

Recently, the Blue Angels have been hosting air shows across the United States to honor essential and healthcare workers and first responders as they have been at the forefront of the pandemic.

Now one of those overpasses reaches North Texas.

"I am proud to partner with the Navy to bring the Blue Angels to Fort Worth, showing our community's deep appreciation to the brave doctors, nurses, first responders, and essential workers on the front lines of our nation's fight against the coronavirus," Granger said. “These are unprecedented and unexpected times, but I know that our community and our country will emerge stronger than before. I am proud to present this show of unity and national support for those who keep our communities safe in Texas 12. "