Biden campaign to attract suburban white women memes

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, has a problem, and no, it is not just the sexual assault complaint hovers over your campaign. Biden has other Problem: Its digital strategists are struggling to turn Biden into content that can be shared, now that covid-19 has forced the Biden camp to abandon traditional disclosure strategies and rely heavily on the Internet to attract voters. Politician reports that Biden's campaign is trying to increase Biden's online presence, but it seems that capitalizing on Biden's love for ice cream or his affinity for aviator glasses is not enough; 2008 called, wants their memes back.

Still, the comeback campaign is based on lightweight content that raises Biden's profile, and they have one demographic in particular in mind: suburban moms:read white—That they spend a lot of time on Facebook.

From Politico (emphasis mine):

In recent weeks, the campaign has been testing that vision. He published a compilation of Coronavirus acts of kindness with the slogan: "When we are told to keep separate, we still unite." He has published posts that attempt to replicate Biden's biting personal moments with voters, such as a live "digital cable line". He organized a "Saturday of the Soul of the Nation" to commemorate the first anniversary of his announcement for President and a "Biden Brunch", telling fans that "Mimosas optional, but encouraged!" "Empathy is so good at getting engagement," Biden chief digital officer Rob Flaherty said in an interview. "The Facebook suburban empathy moms we think about a lot, those people are just hungry for the contrast between Donald Trump's darkness and Joe Biden's kindness."

While brunch and mimosas are clear signs that Biden's campaign is trying to reach Women ™ above all else, the push for videos demonstrating Biden's relative "friendliness" shows what kind of women they seek to attract. He is a particular type of voter, offended by Trump's relative debauchery, but not, for example, Biden's own allegations of assault. With this obvious demographic boost, this "What Women Want" strategy, the Biden camp could also post "hahaha bitches go shopping"While they do it.

But by the numbers, it's not the sweetness that really draws Biden's campaign content in the eye, but the more combative, negative, and anti-Trump ads that get an audience. Who would have thought that women are not moved by kindness? Suburban moms also like butchering, not just feeling good shit. (And maybe you also like former President Barack Obama: Biden's most watched video on YouTube is Obama's endorsement.)

At the end of the day, it is a numbers game. While Flaherty says Biden's video views across platforms have doubled since February ("increasing from 27.4 million to 61.7 million in March and 51.1 million in April," according to Politico), Biden's fingerprint is still dwarfing. significantly Trump's. In April the New York Times reported that Trump had a combined total of 106 million followers on Facebook and Twitter; while Biden has 6.7 million. Biden's camp launched its own podcast, but failed, which caused the campaign to start from scratch and move away from the popularity of other podcasts, celebrities and social media accounts; Biden has recently partnered with World Cup athlete Megan Rapinoe and is working with Occupy Democrats.

But this deficit in the digital domain is even more understandable considering the fact that Biden has a small digital team of about 25 people, the number of people that the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign had only on his social media team, according to Politico . The state digital directors for Biden's campaign are reportedly training volunteers to "create content." Meanwhile, Sanders supporters, not employees or volunteers, often made viral content without warning, using everything from memes to Twitter fancams and other content to boost Sanders. Excess young followers likely influenced this large amount of organic virality, something that even with the help of generously paid Instagram meme accounts, Michael Bloomberg's short-lived presidential campaign could never replicate.

But Biden's campaign is confident they will catch up, even if Biden is still stumped by his new home study. And when in doubt, Biden's camp can always get some advice from former campaign manager Andrew Yang.

From Politico:

Zach Graumann, Yang's campaign manager, said it is not a lost cause for Biden. His main advice: avoid artifice and don't take yourself too seriously. "People love when you talk about the elephant in the room," said Graumann. “One of the elephants in the room is that Joe is older and jokes sometimes. If I were them, I would go for it! (…) "

I guess we'll see how comfortable all those "empathy moms" are with the Biden campaign ranking.