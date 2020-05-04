Bharat Sahni, the son-in-law of the late Rishi Kapoor, has this to say about the actor's disappearance.

The sudden news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's disappearance came as a shock to the entire nation on April 30, 2020. Rishi's and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her husband Bharat Sahni live in New Delhi. Upon learning the news, they ran to Mumbai by road after receiving permission from the government in the capital. Over the weekend, the family of the late Rishi Kapoor performed a pooja for him and dipped his ashes in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and Ayan Mukerji attended the ceremony.

Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni visited Instagram to share a post in memory of his father-in-law. He wrote: “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it hard to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories. "Our deepest condolences are with the family.