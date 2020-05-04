Beyonce and Tina Knowles-Lawson to launch COVID-19 trial initiative in Houston

Roommates, it's been a busy week for Beyonce, after jumping into the Remix & # 39; Savage & # 39; Megan Thee Stallion, driving Solo Fan traffic with a single bar, is now taking to the streets of Houston (alongside her mother, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson) to help alleviate her hometown.

Anyone who, back to tea, according to a press release from his BeyGOOD foundation, Bey is helping to flatten the curve by promoting testing. those who have had trouble trying to get tested in Houston. In the statement, Momma Tina said: “The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community, so we need a movement to prioritize our health. We are all in this together. But we have to see what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19. "

The initiative, #IDIDMYPART, will kick off this Sunday over Mother's Day weekend and is set to provide 1,000 free test kits, masks, gloves, household items, and vitamins for everyone.

To make things even better, the tests are done for free and will be administered in very safe conditions. Participating participants will also reportedly receive supermarket gift cards and a hot food coupon. Listen here, there IS a Queen who gives!

That's not the only thing Beyonce is doing for the residents of her hometown of Houston, she also recently partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, for a HEFTY grant of approximately $ 6 million to organizations that help mental health and wellness, look at that tea here!

