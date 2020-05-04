Bethel University students design children's face masks and donate to patients in children's hospitals – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At a time when everyone is wearing masks, it can be scary for children, especially if they are in the hospital. So a group of students from Bethel University turned their spring project into a way to help.

Design students offered colorful ideas, and the group contracted with Gemini Athletic Wear in Edina.

The result: masks with a very personal touch.

“So for me, he came from a place of empathy knowing that these kids are probably really scared. and parents and staff are uneasy about the situation. something that could give you a different perspective. So making people laugh, making people feel like an individual, that's what was really important to us, "said Bethel student Matt Bonvino.

Bonvino delivered the child-friendly masks to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

Sparkly mask designs range from inspirational quotes to rainbows, funny animal faces, or silly smiles.

Bethel students are now raising money to expand the project. If you would like to help donate, click here to donate online and note "Mask Project,quot; in the additional comments field.

