Beth Behrs has made Up News Info her television home for almost a decade.

The actor became a star as Caroline Channing in "2 Broke Girls,quot; with Kat Dennings and now plays Gemma in "The Neighborhood,quot; with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield and Tichina Arnold. While Behrs has been on a hit TV show before, this Up News Info sitcom is in a category of its own.

"The Neighborhood has truly been one of the most magical experiences of my life," Behrs said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "You have talked to other people on this show and you know the level of talent in this show and also the hearts of the people and how deeply we believe in the story we are telling. It really is something I have not had in my career yet."

Behrs has enjoyed many parts of his experience on "The Neighborhood,quot;, but something he didn't anticipate when starting the show was how much he would love to see Cedric the Entertainer perform in front of a live audience.

"When working with Cedric in front of a live audience, there is such an element that you don't know what he is going to throw at you," said Behrs. “As an actress who comes from the theater and loves that live feeling and electricity, I feel that working with Cedric has excited that theater girl muscle in me. It's so fun and unpredictable when we're filming in front of the audience. "

Like "The Neighborhood,quot;, "2 Broke Girls,quot; was a show that explored important themes through laughter. Behrs says comedy is a great entry point to broader social conversations.

"Laughter is one of the most universal things that unites people, maybe music too," said Behrs. "With laughter in particular, there is a liberation that occurs and many times the laughter arises from a liberation from tragedy." 2 Broke Girls and The Neighborhood covered some topics that could be controversial in society and that could separate people, but laughter unites them. "

