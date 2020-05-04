Bella Hadid, Insta's friend, Selena Gomez two years after becoming rivals of love

Instagram

Gigi Hadid's younger sister and hit maker & # 39; Come and Get It & # 39; They were discontinued on the social media platform in 2017 after the latter began dating the former The Weeknd.

Up News Info –

Bella Hadid Insta's friends Selena Gomez again, two years later they became romantic rivals.

Both stars stopped following on Instagram in 2017 when Gomez started dating Bella's ex. WeekendBut the "Come & Get It" singer appeared ready to build bridges last November (19) when she added the 23-year-old to the list of people she follows. However, weeks later, Gomez was upset after Hadid deleted a post, in which the pop star congratulated the model.

%MINIFYHTMLfe108f31e0e7d3d942cbf3cf850df83a14%

<br />

Bella dated The Weeknd for two years before separating for the first time in November 2016 and, just two months later, she moved in with Selena.

The new couple dated about 10 months before they quit smoking in October 2017, after which they rekindled their relationship with Bella in April 2018.

They finally ended their romantic ties last August, but they are still friends.