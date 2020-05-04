Bella Hadid followed Selena Gomez on Instagram and fans are shocked

We cannot keep this news to ourselves!
Bella Hadid It caused quite a stir on social media when some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she started following Selena Gomez. As of this weekend, the singer "Rare,quot; is one of the 386 accounts that the model follows on Instagram.
"Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are being followed officially," exclaimed a fan on Twitter. "Me trying to understand what's going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea," shared another, along with a confused meme. Entering, another tweeted: "BELLA HADID AND THE POWER OF SELENA GOMEZ I STAN,quot;.
This comes months after Selena again followed Bella on Instagram. Fans will remember that Bella stopped following Selena in 2017 after she and Bella's ex Weekend sparked rumors of romance. Selena returned the favor later that year. Then, in November 2019, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer ended her alleged enmity by following Bella, who seemed to have rekindled her romance with the "Starboy,quot; singer in October.
In addition to demonstrating that there was no bad blood between them, Selena left Bella a friendly message in one of her Instagram posts, which was later deleted by the 23-year-old. Seeing that the post was no longer in her feed, a Selena fan account wrote on Instagram: "She is about supporting women. You all can't take her well. By the way, Ms. Hadid removed the post." . Selena replied, "That sucks."
Since their separation in August 2017, Selena has maintained friendly relations with The Weeknd. In recent weeks, she has shown her support for her new music on several occasions.
He gave the singer a thank you on his Spotify playlist "Cooking Together: Selena Gomez,quot; by introducing his song "Snowchild," which fans think features a cameo by Bella. Selena also included the song on the social distancing playlist she shared on Instagram.
According to some fans, The Weeknd even served as inspiration for one of Selena's new songs. In the song "Souvenir," many believe the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer made several references to his 10-month relationship with the romantic song, which recalled the PDA-filled moments with an ex.
"It was obvious that Selena and (The Weeknd) fell in love with each other and had a deep connection, they always hugged, kissed and showed affection, and it seems like she mentions it a lot in this song," said a fan of the new song.
