Bella Hadid followed Selena Gomez on Instagram and fans are shocked

We cannot keep this news to ourselves!

Bella Hadid It caused quite a stir on social media when some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she started following Selena Gomez. As of this weekend, the singer "Rare,quot; is one of the 386 accounts that the model follows on Instagram.

"Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are being followed officially," exclaimed a fan on Twitter. "Me trying to understand what's going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea," shared another, along with a confused meme. Entering, another tweeted: "BELLA HADID AND THE POWER OF SELENA GOMEZ I STAN,quot;.

This comes months after Selena again followed Bella on Instagram. Fans will remember that Bella stopped following Selena in 2017 after she and Bella's ex Weekend sparked rumors of romance. Selena returned the favor later that year. Then, in November 2019, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer ended her alleged enmity by following Bella, who seemed to have rekindled her romance with the "Starboy,quot; singer in October.