Becoming: Michelle Obama presents a new intimate trailer for the Netflix movie

Michelle Obama has released a new intimate trailer for the upcoming documentary Becoming based on his book tour.

The former first lady posted the clip on Twitter on Monday, writing: "I am delighted to take a look at Becoming ahead of its Netflix release on May 6.

"This film tells my story, from my childhood on the south side of Chicago to my current life, and celebrates the powerful stories of the people I met along the way."





Obama can be heard in the clip that narrates: “I'm from the south side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know.

“It was a typical working class community. Good music, good barbecue, good times. "

It also offers a perspective on his time in the White House and how it shaped it, explaining: “So little of who I am happened in those eight years.

"Much more than I was before."

Becoming It bears the same title as Obama's best-selling memoirs, published in 2018.

Netflix has described the upcoming film as "an intimate look at the life of former first lady Michelle Obama during a time of profound change, not only for her personally but also for the country where she and her husband served for eight shocking years in the White House. "

"The film offers a rare and close look at his life, taking viewers behind the scenes as he embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to save our divisions and the spirit of connection that emerges as we get closer openly and honestly share our stories, "adds the synopsis.

Becoming will launch on May 6 at 3 a.m. ET in the US USA on Netflix.