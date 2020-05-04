BBC Four editor Cassian Harrison retires to join BBC Studios – Up News Info

Cassian Harrison, editor of four BBC channels, will resign after seven years to take on a nine-month deputy commission for BBC Studios' international television channels, including BBC Earth and BBC Brit.

Harrison will become senior vice president of global content commissioning and services this month, reporting to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios.

BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland will cover Harrison during his attachment. The BBC is currently waiting for him to return once his spell at BBC Studios is complete.

BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie said: "Cassian's extensive experience and track record of creating and commissioning great British television will help power our offering to international viewers as we seek to bring premium and original content for which the BBC is globally recognized – an even wider global audience. "

Harrison pioneered slow television during his time with BBC Four and commissioned films including Bros: after the screaming it stops. BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: “Cassian is an original thinker with insatiable curiosity and creative edge. Under his leadership, BBC Four has flourished and has continued success. "

Harrison added: "I am looking forward to helping BBC Studios shape our offering to the global audience. I am tremendously proud of the continued success of BBC Four, and it will be great to present the distinctive voices of the BBC and their unmatched quality to viewers. from around the world in equally original and innovative ways. "

Before joining BBC Four in 2013, Harrison spent five years as the BBC's commissioned editor for science, natural history, and history.