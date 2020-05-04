Bay Area veteran executive Andy Dolich wants sports back in 2021 – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – Decisions are looming for the leaders of several American sports leagues on how to proceed with their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To play or not to play? With fans or without fans? These are the questions commissioners, owners, and players face as suspended seasons begin to invade next year's calendar.

The decision is clear to former Bay Area professional sports executive Andy Dolich: Skip everything in 2020.

"I would like to see a united nation of sports," said Dolich. "They should come together and say, 'We will take a wait time in 2020 to take us to a better place in 2021 as well."

%MINIFYHTMLf8b532d2e5eb7034eb41c917f42d592914%

Dolich spent 14 years in the A's main office before moving on to the NBA and then to the 49ers. He focused on marketing and successfully built a better product for Bay Area fans.

Games without an audience are not attractive to Dolich, who cultivated a race to get as many butts as possible.

Last week, Athletic reported on a plan established by the NBA to end its season at Disney World's 43-square-mile property in a bubble environment.

"How well Draymond Green is going to do at Space Mountain," Dolich joked. "It seems like a trick. Does it take us to the point of safety?

Dolich expressed concern about the hundreds of people who would have to work side by side to watch the games on television.

Until there is a vaccine, no plan to regain sports will be perfect.