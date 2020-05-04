Bay Area J. Crew Stores Future In Doubt; Company files for Chapter 11 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – J.Crew's owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a financial low from the coronavirus outbreak and the fate of his five stores in the San Francisco Bay Area remains in jeopardy .

Some reports said Monday that the fashion retailer may not reopen some stores that have closed since mid-March. J. Crew has stores in San Francisco, Emeryville, Corte Madera, Walnut Creek and Palo Alto.

"Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect of us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit in these extraordinary circumstances related to COVID-19," said Jan Singer, Executive Director. , J.Crew Group. "As we seek to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible, this comprehensive financial restructuring should enable our business and our brands to thrive for years to come."

The clothing retailer has filed documents to begin Chapter 11 proceedings in federal bankruptcy court in the Eastern District of Virginia. The company also said it had reached an agreement with its lenders to convert approximately $ 1.65 billion of debt into equity.

The retailer hopes to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy as a profitable business. Madewell, the fast-growing denim brand that had been slated for an IPO, will continue to be part of the business.

A bankruptcy does not necessarily mean that a company goes bankrupt. Many companies use bankruptcy to get rid of debt and other liabilities that they cannot pay when closing unprofitable operations and locations.

But this is a unique time for a retail bankruptcy. Many stores have been closed for quarantine and housewife requests, and some potential shoppers are nervous about venturing into any store that is open.

Retailers also frequently use store closing sales to clear inventory and raise cash they need to finance operations during a bankruptcy reorganization, said Reshmi Basu, a retail bankruptcy expert at Debtwire, who tracks companies' finances in problems.

J.Crew's bankruptcy filing is the latest sign of the strain the pandemic has placed on retailers. UBS analysts said last month that "retail store closings are likely to accelerate in a post-COVID-19 world," and that the gap between well-positioned retailers and struggling chains will widen due to the outbreak.

The group estimated both assets and liabilities between $ 1 billion and $ 10 billion in its bankruptcy.

J.Crew started out as a catalog retailer in 1983, before opening its first store in New York City in 1989. The company, known for its preppy clothes, was bought by private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners in a $ 3 billion deal that closed in 2011.

It has grown rapidly in the nine years since the deal closed, nearly doubling the number of stores. But it has also accumulated much more debt. He had $ 50 million of long-term debt on his books in 2010 before the deal was announced. It had $ 1.7 billion as of February 1.

Numerous retailers that have gone bankrupt in recent years were first purchased by private equity firms that incurred unaffordable debt, including Toys "R,quot; Us, Sports Authority, Payless ShoeSource, and Gymboree.

J.Crew Group had around 14,500 employees as of a year ago, according to the company's latest filing to reveal a count. About 10,000 of those employees were part-time.

The company operates about 500 stores, including the J.Crew, Madewell and J.Crew factories, but the points of sale have been closed due to coronavirus-related health problems.

The widespread closure of stores due to the coronavirus was not just a setback in sales. They also derailed plans to have an initial public offering of the company's most successful Madewell brand, which would have allowed it to pay off debts.

The company's overall sales increased 2% last year to $ 2.5 billion. But there was a big divide between the success of the two brands, as sales at Madewell locations open for at least a year increased 10% last year, while sales fell 1% at the brand's stores. J.Crew.

Madewell was supposed to be saving grace. This is an asset that lenders fought for years, ”said Basu. "But nobody wants to do an IPO right now, especially a retail IPO. Covid-19 overturned everything. "

The company posted a net loss of $ 78.8 million during its most recent fiscal year, an improvement from the loss of $ 120 million a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were $ 250.7 million, more than double the previous year, $ 112.8 million, suggesting that the company may have completed its move if plans for a Madewell IPO had not been derailed by the virus.

"As we seek to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible, this comprehensive financial restructuring should allow our business and our brands to thrive for years to come," Singer said Monday.

