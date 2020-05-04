B2K member J Boog & # 39; s Baby Mama claims he doesn't like black people

Instagram

Insisting that she is not racist, the lifelong girlfriend of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He said on Instagram Live: & # 39; Black people are a ghetto and I don't like the ghetto & # 39 ;.

J BoogThe baby's mom went viral on Sunday, May 3 because of her controversial remarks. It was reported that the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star's baby's mom publicly shared her disgust at" black people. "

She, who considered herself a "mixed" race rather than a black one, allegedly turned to social media to explain her feelings about the race. Insisting that he is not racist, the rapper's girlfriend said in a recent Instagram Live session: "Black people are a ghetto. Black people are a ghetto and I don't like the ghetto."

She went on to explain in the video that she was not joking with her statements despite the possible backlash that she would receive. "No, I'm serious. When I was little, I had no black crews or friends. All black girls used to hate me … they always talk bad," she shared.

"I always have the popular guys and the girls hated … So now when I was older I really don't care too much," added the mother of five. J Boog's girlfriend, however, noted that he had no bad feelings towards blacks.

"I like blacks, of course. But girls … I really don't like black girls because they are a ghetto." She continued. "I like the right black people, if that makes sense to all of you."

The girlfriend of personality VH1 went on to say that she had no problems with her friends of other races, nothing that only had problems with black people. "All my Mexican friends are great, my white friends are great, my Asian friends are great … it was always the black girls, the one who was the ghetto," he said.

J Boog has yet to comment on his girlfriend's controversial comments.