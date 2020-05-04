Axl Rose expresses frustration at officials' refusal to enforce California beach closings amid COVID-19

The leader of Guns N & # 39; Roses turns to Twitter to share his thoughts after reading stories about visitors who crowded the beaches of Orange County despite Governor Gavin Newsom's order.

Rocker Axl Rose has criticized local officials in California for choosing not to enforce beach closure guidelines during the current coronavirus pandemic.

the Guns n roses The singer was horrified to see news of locals and visitors packing state beaches on Saturday, May 2, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's order to close Orange County beaches to help curb the spread of the virus, and headed off. to Twitter to vent his frustration.

"If sheriffs can choose not to enforce beach closings, can hospitals" choose "not to admit potential suspects to go to the Covid-19 beach? They simply ask," Rose tweeted.

The cities of Dana Point and Huntington Beach filed two lawsuits after Newsom demanded the beaches be closed on Thursday, although a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that they would not enforce the order.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets of Huntington Beach over the weekend to demonstrate against the governor's order.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Orange County is 2,636 with 52 confirmed deaths.