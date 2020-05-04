Assault rifles, high-capacity magazines recovered from Pomona Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Police have announced the arrest of several suspects in an illegal arms confiscation in Pomona.

A search warrant was issued at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Concord Avenue, authorities said.

More than a dozen weapons were recovered.

Courtesy: Pomona Police Department.

Some of the firearms were assault rifles that do not comply with California and banned high-capacity magazines.

Antonio Valadez, 45, Isidor Mendiola, 46, Enrique Renteria, 20, and José Hernández, 26, were arrested.

