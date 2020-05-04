Ascension Michigan Shining Moments – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Looking for inspiring news? Scroll through this overview to see how Ascension Michigan's health heroes show love and support.

Several local responders honored heroes and health care patients at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren with a unit parade. There was strong participation from local fire, police, and EMS agencies, as well as partners.

A temporary market program was implemented in the Ascension Michigan market. This concept was designed to make it easier than ever to feed associates, caregivers, and their families during this time of need by creating a "grocery store-style,quot; space to buy products in bulk. The market, known as Provisions 1:37, was created within cafes on every Michigan campus by TouchPoint, Ascension Michigan's food service provider and creator of the program. The "1:37,quot; comes from Luke 1:37 ("Because with God nothing will be impossible,quot;).



Last week, a nurse from Ascension St. John Hospital came to the cafe and was almost crying when she saw the "store." The nurse said she was tired every day and was so happy that she was able to buy essential items to take home and did not have to stop at the grocery store.

Good Samaritans donated 15 Kindle Fire tablets to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. The tablets are helping patients affected by the COVID-19 crisis to stay in touch with their loved ones. Patients and associates are very grateful for this generous donation.

The heroes of health at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are greeted daily with this poster.

These signs were made with love by the hard-working nurses and caregivers at Ascension St. John Hospital.

The frontline heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi continue to feel the love and support of their grateful community.

The children cheered up our health heroes a little at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.

The heroic nurses at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thank you card with words of thanks and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The team at the Ascension Standish Skilled Nursing Facility is working hard to keep residents safe and to find creative ways to avoid isolation during this time of social estrangement. Driving residents to their doorstep allowed them to keep a safe distance during their favorite bingo game. Residents were very grateful to be able to interact with each other.

The COVID unit clinical nurse manager publishes daily updates at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love to see positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.

The frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support from their community, family and friends.

When word spread that health heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital needed everyday items for themselves and their families, the People Helping People Ministry sprang into action. In less than 24 hours, volunteers donated enough supplies to fill three vehicles. The health heroes were moved to tears by the generous donations given with so much love and gratitude.

The caregivers of Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi are truly touched by the love, support, consideration, and prayers of their proud community.

A team member from the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Ascension St. John Hospital and her daughter show their love and support for all the hard-working health heroes.

Master Gardener Lisa and her husband planted flowers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to spread the joy. This is another great example from your community that shows love, support and gratitude.

