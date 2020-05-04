As the US USA Start to reopen, CDC expects coronavirus deaths to skyrocket – BGR

The state and local economies around the US USA They begin to gradually open up again since the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that forced them to take extraordinary measures to limit people from going out to the public to control the spread of the virus.

Protests across the country against those measures have started to multiply. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has now revised upward the number of Americans expected to die from the coronavirus; the total is now expected to approach 3,000 people every day through June 1.

Across the United States, states and cities are gradually backing down on requests to stay home so that economies can begin to reopen. It is less about having seen a steady decline in coronavirus case numbers than it is about feeling that if people adhere to distancing and social hygiene guidelines, the virus should be manageable in the future. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has quietly adjusted its internal estimates upward regarding how many people are expected to die from the coronavirus: about 3,000 Americans a day through June 1, and President Trump himself during a television appearance on Sunday. at night now it puts the total number closer to 100,000, above 65,000.

This is according to a government document obtained by The New York Times That, as companies begin to reopen across the country, projects an increase in coronavirus deaths from around 2,000 per day over the past week to about 3,000 per day. Estimates were modeled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And compiled in a report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This surge in the expectation that more Americans will die from the coronavirus in the future than previously assumed comes as protests and calls for the reopening of the economy grow more acute, and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk in recent days offers an impromptu speech in favor of reopening. Arms-carrying protesters last week also rallied inside the Michigan state capitol building to call for an end to the state of emergency there, a scene that Dr. Deborah Birx, officer of the House coronavirus task force Blanca described over the weekend as "devastatingly disturbing."

"It is a simple logic,quot; CNN Elizabeth Cohen, a senior medical correspondent, told the cable news channel. "When you say to people, 'Hey, you can go to bars, you can fix your nails, you can go to a restaurant,' those numbers are going to go up."

Over the weekend, thousands of people gathered in California to protest against coronavirus restrictions there, and nearly three dozen people were subsequently arrested at the state capitol. Meanwhile, the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University show that nearly 1.2 million people to date have contracted the coronavirus in the United States, while almost 69,000 people have died.

