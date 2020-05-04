Artist of the week: DaBaby

The hit maker & # 39; Bob & # 39; celebrates his second album number 1 and shuts up his enemies when his third studio installment & # 39; Blame It on Baby & # 39; it rose to the top of the Billboard charts.

DaBaby Not a one-hit wonder. After making his first breakthrough in 2019, he proved himself a hitmaker by releasing one hit single after another. Whether it's his own song or that of another artist where he's a featured guest, he shot up the charts and became popular with the crowd.

Some of his greatest hits included "Suge", "Intro" and "Bob" from his first two studio albums. Camila CabelloThe single "My Oh My", where he spits out his rhymes, also rose to the top 20, not only on the Billboard ranking in the US. , But also on singles charts around the world.

The 28-year-old Charlotte lyricist also received recognitions from heavyweight names like Jay Z and P Diddy. "Suge" is named one of Jay-Z's favorite songs of 2019, while Diddy praised rapper "Kirk" and crowned him as the most popular star in the rap game right now.

DaBaby kept his momentum by dropping a third studio installment. However, the higher the hill, the stronger the wind blows. As soon as the new album "Blame It on Baby" was released, it became a subject of harsh criticism from fans on the Internet, but the rapper "Find My Way" was not discouraged.

At the end of the week, the album jumped straight to first place on the Billboard Hot 200, proving that the bad comments didn't really represent the masses. The album marked their second album No. 1 and the single "Rockstar" reached the top 10 on the Hot 100.

Shortly after the list's rankings were revealed, he scoffed at the trolls who had been trying to discourage him with their teasing and teasing. He posted a video to Instagram, pretending to be angry and furiously hitting the trash can before spitting it out.

"This is what my trolls do to my music when they work hard doing everything I hate and my son STILL tops the charts," he wrote in the caption as he bragged about his latest accomplishments. He added: "Relax brother, I love you all too … no cap. #BlameItOnBaby."