Ari Fletcher turned to Twitter to encourage his followers to undergo plastic surgery, to buy the body they want.

"It's 2020, I'll get you surgery, don't let these people put you off. BUY THE BODY YOU WANT!" she tweeted.

After being called by fans, Ari let them know that she had never denied having had plastic surgery. She claims that her booty is real, but admits to having had breast surgery, and says that she will be under the knife again.

"I NEVER said they didn't operate on me. I said my butt is real. And I'm going to look for new tits as soon as they open."

A follower later claimed that his loot is not real.

"You guys be so tight," Ari applauded. "There is no fat transferred here. Stop being jealous, that's so ugly!"

Will you believe Ari's loot is real, or not?

How many other celebrities do you think were left under the knife but claimed to be completely natural?