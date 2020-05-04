Home Entertainment Are Tiffany Haddish and Fake Fake Romance for a check?

Are Tiffany Haddish and Fake Fake Romance for a check?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tiffany Haddish and Common fans keep fans guessing whether or not they're dating, but the couple have reportedly signed a deal with dating site Bumble, fueling speculation that they're flirting online just because the site dating is paying them.

Haddish, who is a spokesperson for the dating app Bumble, recently shared notes from a virtual date. Common sent her flowers and they danced separately, but Haddish also recently confirmed that they are quarantined together.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©