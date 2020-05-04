Are Tiffany Haddish and Fake Fake Romance for a check?

Tiffany Haddish and Common fans keep fans guessing whether or not they're dating, but the couple have reportedly signed a deal with dating site Bumble, fueling speculation that they're flirting online just because the site dating is paying them.

Haddish, who is a spokesperson for the dating app Bumble, recently shared notes from a virtual date. Common sent her flowers and they danced separately, but Haddish also recently confirmed that they are quarantined together.

The comedian claims they are just friends …

But she also said this:

"I've done several passes at Michael B. Jordan. I don't think I'm his type. But I know Common likes chocolate, so I'm willing to do it."

Just last week, Haddish made the headlines after rapper Chingy finally confessed that he slept with her years ago, after initially denying the connection. He says his brother confirmed that they slept together.