Apple unveils new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard – BGR

Apple on Monday announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, twice the storage space and better performance with 10th-generation processors.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 starts at $ 1,299 for consumers and $ 1,199 for education.

Preorders start today and shipments will start shipping later this week.

The slow trickle of hardware versions continues when Apple introduced an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro model on Monday morning. Rumors of a new MacBook had been circulating on the Internet for weeks, and on Monday Apple shared a press release detailing the laptop. The most notable change is the addition of the new Magic Keyboard that previously appeared on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the latest MacBook Air model. With a redesigned scissor mechanism and a physical escape key, Apple has tackled many of the biggest keyboard issues.

Apple also doubled the storage space of the previous generation solid state drive, with the base model now starting at 256GB and standard configurations rising to 1TB. If that's still not enough, you can upgrade your SSD storage to 4TB, though it will cost you an additional $ 1,000 in addition to the base price.

Performance has also taken a leap, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 lineup features tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. If you're upgrading a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor, you'll see up to 2.8x faster performance. The new model also has integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics that will deliver up to 80% faster graphics performance than the previous generation for tasks like video editing and gaming. The new model can also be connected to the Pro Display XDR at 6K resolution.

Finally, 16GB of 3733MHz memory is now featured as part of the standard configuration for select models. The 2020 lineup is also the first to offer consumers the option to upgrade to 32GB of RAM. Consumers who choose this update will see better performance when editing images and running virtual machines.

In addition to the revamped keyboard, the rest of the design is familiar, with a 3-pound aluminum body in space gray or silver, a Retina display that offers more than 4 million pixels and 500 nits of brightness, Touch ID to log in and do Shop safely, and the touch bar for dynamic controls. The second-generation Apple T2 security chip checks to see if your software has been tampered with on startup and encrypts your data on the go. It also protects your Touch ID information when you unlock your computer, enter a password, or make a purchase.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting at $ 1,299. The laptop will begin reaching customers and at select Apple Store locations later this week.

