Anthony Anderson plans to alter his own clothing after losing 17 pounds in the COVID-19 running of the bulls

Instagram

In an interview with & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Black-ish & # 39; He admits that he is waiting for his sewing machine to arrive so that he can exercise the skills he learned during his college year.

Up News Info –

Actor Anthony Anderson has started sewing on the zipper so you can adjust the clothes that no longer fit.

The "Blackish"Star has lost 17 pounds (7.7 kilograms) while exercising at home and admits that many of her favorite items are now too big.

"I have taken up sewing again," he says.Good morning america"." I haven't sewn anything since I was a theater student at Howard University, so I'm waiting for my sewing machine to arrive so I can start altering my clothes.

<br />

"I'll probably look a little crazy."