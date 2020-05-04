Another slight chance of rain, thunderstorms on Monday

Denver has a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Monday, but the forecast predicts mostly sunny skies, forecasters said.





Monday's high temperature is expected to be around 67 degrees. The probability of precipitation is 20%, said the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures will drop to about 38 degrees on Monday night.

Showers ending this morning. Cooler and windier this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oo8VbprFPf – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 4, 2020

Tuesday will be warmer with mostly clear skies. The high temperature will be about 70 degrees, the NWS said. Wednesday will be a little warmer, with a maximum of about 73 degrees, forecasters said.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday, when the high temperature will hit 74 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms on Fridays and Saturdays. Temperatures will rise to about 60 degrees on Friday and 63 on Saturday, forecasters said.