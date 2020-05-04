Home Local News Another slight chance of rain, thunderstorms on Monday

Another slight chance of rain, thunderstorms on Monday

Matilda Coleman
Denver has a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Monday, but the forecast predicts mostly sunny skies, forecasters said.

Monday's high temperature is expected to be around 67 degrees. The probability of precipitation is 20%, said the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures will drop to about 38 degrees on Monday night.

Tuesday will be warmer with mostly clear skies. The high temperature will be about 70 degrees, the NWS said. Wednesday will be a little warmer, with a maximum of about 73 degrees, forecasters said.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday, when the high temperature will hit 74 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms on Fridays and Saturdays. Temperatures will rise to about 60 degrees on Friday and 63 on Saturday, forecasters said.

