Andrew Lack's NBC news tenure marked by success and turmoil – Up News Info

As NBC veterans digest a shakeup announced Monday by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, what wasn't entirely surprising was the departure of Andrew Lack. For some time they had seen it as exciting, perhaps at the end of the year.

What was somewhat surprising was César Conde's choice to lead a newly formed NBCUniversal News Group, which will include not only NBC News and MSNBC, which Lack had overseen, but also CNBC, led by Mark Hoffman.

Conde, who has been president of Telemundo and the company's international division, is a break from the past, a choice by someone who rose in rank at NBCUniversal outside of its news divisions. One person who had been seen as Lack's successor was NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim, particularly when she signed a new contract last year. He and Hoffman, who had also been seen as a possibility for the role of Lack, will now report to Conde, as will MSNBC President Phil Griffin.

It is unclear what changes Conde will make, and the network said that neither he nor Lack were available for interviews. Conde is credited with making Telemundo a more robust Univision rival.

Lack is wrapping up his second tour as head of the news division, having returned in 2015 after a long stint in the 1990s. He quickly had to face the consequences after Brian Williams' suspension from the anchor chair of NBC Nightly News, having embellished the story of an experience that covered the Iraq War in 2003. Lester Holt was chosen to replace Williams, a move that turned out to be a ratings winner.

But Lack, who also oversaw MSNBC, set out to bring more network news talent to the cable channel, particularly during the day. He also brought Williams, whose 11 PM newscast Hour 11 It has won its slot over other rivals, and the network has also seen other audience increases.

The foul also had some success in reviving the ratings fortunes of TodayIt is the giant of the morning, but it has also been through turmoil.

One of his big bets was the hiring of Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star, in a deal worth $ 69 million. She took over the third hour of Today in September 2017, but the move turned out to be a major disappointment to the ratings, as did a Sunday news magazine that was featured. The show's fate was sealed in an incident in October 2018, when it made a comment supporting the idea of ​​children wearing a black face as a Halloween costume. She apologized.

Even more tumultuous was the abrupt launch of anchor Matt Lauer from Today in November 2017, following allegations of sexual misconduct. That quickly led to questions about how the news division's leaders handled the allegations, and whether they were aware of them long before they sprang up in the wake of the # MeToo movement. Failure denied those claims.

But those questions were raised again last year with the publication of Ronan Farrow's book. Catch and kill, in which he claimed that network executives learned of the accusations against Lauer but were unable to act. Farrow also claimed that his NBC News report on Harvey Weinstein was sidelined because the producer threatened to reveal the allegations against Lauer.

"Any suggestion that we knew before that night or that we attempted to cover up any aspect of Lauer's conduct is absolutely false and offensive," Lack wrote in a note to employees at the time, adding that NBC News aired the Farrow's Weinstein report. because "it just didn't have a story that met our broadcast standard or that of any major news organization." Oppenheim, who became president of NBC News in 2017, also denied having silenced the story to appease Weinstein.

Following the publication of Catch and killHowever, some of the personalities in the news division publicly expressed concern about the way Weinstein's story was handled. Rachel Maddow told viewers last October: "It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of dismay inside the building around this issue." Although NBCUniversal conducted an investigation into Lauer's workplace conduct that concluded there was no evidence of complaints to news division leaders until just before he was fired, Maddow called for an independent investigation. Farrow appeared on her show, and was also praised by another MSNBC presenter, Chris Hayes.

Lack also faced an occasional bump from an even higher-profile figure, President Donald Trump, upset by the nature of NBC News and MSNBC coverage. The foretold Lack was about to be fired "for incompetence," but that was posted in a tweet on August 30, 2018.