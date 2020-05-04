Amitabh Bachchan shares a painting of Aaradhya Bachchan thanking the Crown Warriors

The entire nation has been paralyzed due to COVID-19. Frontline workers, such as medical personnel, military personnel and police forces, and people working in essential sectors, continue to work tirelessly amid the closure for the betterment of the country. A grateful citizenry has shown its appreciation for such warriors in many ways.

B-town has also supported these people with various funds and aid initiatives. While Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been actively helping and spreading information about the virus, little Aaradhya did her part by drawing a beautiful painting to thank the frontline workers.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the image on social media and captioned: "… you feel … you understand … you express … even if you are 8 years old … this from the granddaughter Aaradhya …"





Check out the sketch below.