Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks – Up News Info

By Aaron Morrison, The Associated Press

NEW YORK – As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, Akeil Smith's employer cut his job as a home health aide to 25 hours a week. Her $ 15 an hour wage was no longer enough to pay her $ 700 monthly rent, and she had to visit food pantries to buy food.

While millions of American workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, Smith is among millions of people without traditional bank accounts who must wait weeks to receive paper checks. When checks finally arrive, this disproportionately black and Hispanic population often has no choice but to use costly check cashing services to access money.

"I live check by check, and now I need more groceries," Smith, 35, told The Associated Press while standing at Payomatic, a small check cashing store in a predominantly black neighborhood in Brooklyn.

In the six weeks since the pandemic shut down much of the American economy, more than 30 million American workers have applied for unemployment insurance. Congress approved a $ 2.2 billion economic rescue package.

In April, the government began sending $ 1,200 for each individual, $ 2,400 for each married couple, and another $ 500 for each dependent child to poor and middle-class families across the United States. Wealthier families get little or no pay depending on their income.

To help facilitate the delivery of payments, the government launched an online portal for people to provide their bank information for direct deposit. But that system offered nothing to people without savings or checking accounts.

A memo from the House Ways and Means Committee obtained by the AP estimated that approximately 5 million checks will be issued per week, meaning that those most in need could wait many weeks for their payments.

In Houston, Ta & # 39; Mar Bethune, a 41-year-old mother of four adult children who is raising a grandchild, is likely to wait a bit. As a younger woman, she struggled for years to pay the bank account fees until her account was closed. In the 1990s, she was also a victim of identity theft and never fully recovered.

More than 20 years later, Bethune still can't pass a standard background check to open a checking account because the banking system considers it too risky, she said. To survive, she transfers the money she makes as a professional hairdresser and babysitter to a non-bank debit card.

"They charge you an arm and a leg," he said, citing a monthly fee and a charge for each hit or withdrawal. “You never get your full money. It's bad, but I have no choice. "

Bethune receives financial advice from the Houston Area Urban League, a nonprofit organization that helps low-to-moderate income families examine their spending and saving behaviors. The organization says that many families are reluctant to open bank accounts, especially if the system has burned them.

"No one wants to be exploited," said Carmela Walker, the group's financial adviser.

Approximately 8.4 million American households were considered "unbanked,quot; in 2017, which means that no one in the household had an account, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Another 24.2 million households were "banked," meaning they could have A bank account but household members also used an alternative financial service for money orders, check cashing, international remittances, payday loans, and pawn shop loans, often at high costs.

Some of those services have been criticized for being predators and marketers for the black and Hispanic communities, which are disproportionately unbanked. Approximately 17% of black households and 14% of Hispanic households did not have a bank account in 2017, compared to just 3% of white households and 2.5% of Asian American households, the FDIC said.

Banking is a social justice issue with the potential to widen America's racial wealth gap, said Cy Richardson, vice president of the National Urban League.

"The economic destiny of black America exists on the razor's edge right now," said Richardson.

Proponents say the federal government should use pandemic payments as an opportunity to attract more people to the banking system through bank accounts, which are FDIC-insured, cost $ 5 or less a month, and do not allow overdrafts or they charge insufficient fund fees. Accounts can be used for direct deposit, purchases, and bill payment.

Otherwise, long lines at check cashing stores could extend into the fall and present public health hazards.

"Now there is a health component to not being banked: People will have to take literal health risks to receive and then spend these dollars," said Jonathan Mintz, CEO of the Cities Fund for Financial Empowerment, whose goal is to make Neglected Americans create affordable bank accounts.

The opportunity to attract customers with relief payments is not lost on the check cashing and payday loan businesses, a network of $ 11.2 billion stores in large and small cities.

In Brooklyn, B,amp;H Check Cashing, in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Bushwick, posts their rates for cashing checks on a wall. A $ 1,200 check, for example, would cost $ 26.76 in cash.

Essence Gandy, 26, stood in a row of two dozen people who meandered past a PLS Check Cashers in Brooklyn to collect the loose change at a Coinstar kiosk. Her checking account was closed months ago because she did not have enough funds and could not be up to date again.

"I have bills in addition to bills," said Gandy, who also has credit card debt and is behind on payments to a mattress store. She said she hopes to use the federal aid payment to catch up on bills and that she will likely cash the paper check at PLS.

A representative from PLS, which has 300 locations in 12 states, said it has been informing repeat customers that stimulus checks can be cashed at their lowest rates.