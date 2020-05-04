AMC Quarantine Chat Show With Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gets Four More Episodes – Up News Info

AMC has ordered four additional episodes of Friday Night In with the Morgan, the weekly video-chat series hosted by The Walking DeadJeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) The show, hosted by the Morgans from their farm in upstate New York, features conversations about how people are going through the pandemic and life in quarantine.

This week's guests will include Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Rudd, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, and John Traver, the manager of the local candy store, Samuel’s Sweet Shop. The new episode premieres Friday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET / 9c at AMC.

In each episode, featuring self-portrait pieces of the couple, the Morgans talk about how they are managing life in quarantine, helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times while in isolation, all through chatting. video.

"We have really enjoyed every second of doing this show and catching up with friends, fans and local heroes," the Morganes said. "We are grateful for the opportunity that AMC has given us to continue the show for another four weeks and to share more stories, laughter, and hopefully comfort."

Previous guests include Christian Serratos (Selena: The Series, The Walking Dead)Sarah Wayne CalliesDads Tip, The Walking Dead), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, La Liga) and his wife Katie Aselton (The league, legion), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and his wife Danneel Ackles (One Tree Hill)Colman Sunday (Fear of the living dead)Michael CudlitzThe Walking Dead), as well as family friend and local doctor Dr. Sharagim Kemp, Morgan's local friend and farmer, Ed Hackett, and community organizer Kate Kortbus.

Friday Night In with The Morgan It is produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk, and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

"Friday night In was an experiment, it has worked! It worked because the Morgan's are effortless and charming hosts, and the conversations with their friends are encouraging, hilarious, sweet, easy to relate to, playful and meaningful, "said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks & # 39; Entertainment Group and AMC Studios "The program has generated enthusiasm and social engagement, we all want to see more of Jeffrey and Hilarie and their enthusiastic embrace from their friends and community during this time."