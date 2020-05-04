Amber Heard mourns her mother's death with touching tribute

Amber Heard mourns the death of his mother Paige heard.

The 34-year-old actress announced her mother's death Sunday through Instagram.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard," she wrote along with two photos of her with her mother. "She left us too early, clutching the memory of her beautiful and gentle soul. She will be missed from the bottom of our hearts forever."

the Aquaman Star wrote about how her mother's "open and unwavering heart made her the most beautiful woman,quot; he had ever known.

"It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been her daughter and to have received the gift of having the light that shone on everyone, falling on me for almost 34 years," she continued.

While Amber noted "this has been an incredibly painful time," she also stated that it reminded her of "what survives us all, love."

"The kindness, support and generosity that my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has completely saved our souls," he concluded.