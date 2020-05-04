Amber Heard mourns her mother's death with touching tribute

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Amber Heard mourns the death of his mother Paige heard.
The 34-year-old actress announced her mother's death Sunday through Instagram.
"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard," she wrote along with two photos of her with her mother. "She left us too early, clutching the memory of her beautiful and gentle soul. She will be missed from the bottom of our hearts forever."
the Aquaman Star wrote about how her mother's "open and unwavering heart made her the most beautiful woman,quot; he had ever known.
"It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been her daughter and to have received the gift of having the light that shone on everyone, falling on me for almost 34 years," she continued.
While Amber noted "this has been an incredibly painful time," she also stated that it reminded her of "what survives us all, love."
"The kindness, support and generosity that my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has completely saved our souls," he concluded.
After reading the post, several celebrities expressed their condolences.
"I am very sorry for your loss, dear,quot; Andie Macdowell wrote in the comments section.
Cara Delevigne It also left an emoji heart.
Whitney heard He shared the heartbreaking news through Instagram as well.
"There are very few pains more acute than losing your mother … beyond a broken heart to say that I have lost mine," he wrote. "Words cannot express the amount of gratitude I will always feel for having had it in my world and for being my first and truest example of kindness and love … There have been so many people in our world who have taken all the stops to appear for Amber and me, and I'll spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it, but for now, I just know how grateful we are. "
Then he sent a message to his followers.
"For those of you who can, call your mother," he concluded. "Tell her you love her. Thank her for everything. And apologize for all the bulls. Don't worry. But most importantly, tell her you love her."
