Amber heard bloody fake nose with red nail polish before the wedding, says Johnny Depp's friend

WENN / FayesVision

Depp's old friend Josh Richman also says in a statement that the & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; actress & # 39; emotionally abused and tormented & # 39; the actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; during their marriage.

Up News Info –

Johnny DeppHis friend has shared more details of his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife. Amber Heard. In a statement about the actor's defamation case against the actress, Josh Richman, who claims to have been friends with the 56-year-old Hollywood star for about 33 years, claims that Depp told him that Heard once faked a bloody nose with enamel. red nail. .

"… I certainly learned from Johnny that before the wedding that they had an argument one night, Johnny told me that Amber went to the bathroom and came out with a red Kleenex, saying that she had given him a bloody nose. But after the incident, recovered the Kleenex, which he says he still has to this day, "Richman says in legal documents obtained by The Blast. He continues to make the surprising statement: "Amber had placed red nail polish on the Kleenex."

Describing the incident as one of the things that raised "the concern of me and his other friends," Richman says that he and Depp's "real friends" were not happy that "Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald"Star married Heard and they" openly discussed it. "Richman says he and Depp's other friend believe the actor" was more than coerced and embarrassed to continue Amber's demand to marry before Johnny left. to film abroad. "

Richman also says that he and Depp's friends think Heard "emotionally abused and tormented Johnny, separated him from his true friends and was emotionally cruel to him." He adds to his friend: "He always seemed to be afraid of how she would act if he ever tried to break up with her. Her family, friends, and I always felt that she succumbed to Amber's demand that he marry her for this reason." among others they like it. "

Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post article in which she talked about being a victim of domestic abuse, alleging that he was violent towards her. He is seeking $ 50 million in damages.

"De DeppPirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"co-star Javier Bardem and his wife Penelope Cruz I have also testified in favor of the Hollywood vampires rocker. In his statement, Bardem said that his friend was the victim of "lies" made by "toxic beings."