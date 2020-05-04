Amber heard & # 39; Devastated Beyond Belief & # 39; for the death of mother & # 39; Beautiful, Gentle & # 39;

Instagram

In his heartfelt tribute to Paige Heard, Johnny Depp's ex-wife claims that the "kindness, support and generosity" that she and her sister received from friends and family "has completely saved the soul."

Up News Info –

Amber Heard He is in mourning. In the midst of her continued libel legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the "Aquaman"The actress broke the devastating news that her mother, Paige Heard, passed away.

On Sunday, May 3, the 34-year-old Hollywood star turned to Instagram to pay tribute. Along with two old photos of herself with her mother, she began to share her loss. "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard. She left us too early, catching the memory of her beautiful and gentle soul," she wrote.

"She will be missed from the bottom of our hearts forever. Her open and unwavering heart made her the most beautiful woman I have ever known," she continued. "It is difficult to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel really lucky to have been his daughter and to have received the gift of having the light that shone on everyone, falling on me for almost 34 years."

While admitting that "this has been an incredibly painful time," the "London Fields"The actress tried to remain positive by saying:" … in that, I remember what survives us all, love. "She did not forget to thank others for their support as she wrote:" Kindness, support and the generosity of my sister Whit and what I have received from friends and family have been completely soul-saving. "

<br />

Noticing Amber's tribute post, some of her friends reached out to express their condolences. Her stylist Karla Welch wrote: "Oh amber, I'm so sorry. I send you all our love." Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno chimed in: "Oh my gosh, amber. My heart is with you." Fellow actress Andie MacDowell He has also expressed his sympathy: "I am very sorry for your loss, dear."

Amber did not offer details on the cause of her mother's death, but the last time she posted a photo of her mother to Instagram was in early March. Celebrating International Women's Day, the "Magic Mike XXL"The actress shared a photo of her, Paige, and her sister Whit giggling happily along with a note that the day is" dedicated to all the tough female warriors out there. "

<br />

Paige's death came just over a month after Amber's request to dismiss Johnny's libel suit was rejected. In late March, Fairfax County Chief Judge Bruce White ruled against the actress' motion to close her $ 50 million court battle over a December 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post.