Amazon vice president resigns over whistleblower layoffs in scathing blog post

Tim Bray, a senior engineer and vice president of Amazon Web Services, quit his job because he was "appalled,quot; that the company fired whistleblowers trying to draw attention to Amazon warehouse worker problems, he wrote in a post. of blog. .

"Remaining an Amazon VP would, in effect, have meant signing actions that I despised," Bray said. "Then I quit. The victims were not abstract entities but real people; These are some of their names: Courtney Bowden, Gerald Bryson, Maren Costa, Emily Cunningham, Bashir Mohammed, and Chris Smalls.

"I'm sure it's a coincidence that each of them is a person of color, a woman, or both," the publication continues. "Right?"

"They will be treated like rubbish, because capitalism."

Amazon fired Cunningham and Costa, two Seattle-based workers, earlier this month after criticizing the company on Twitter. The two had also criticized Amazon's climate stance, part of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group that demanded that the company's AWS division terminate its contracts with oil and gas companies. Bray writes that compared to the highest-paid AWS workers, warehouse workers have little power within the company's current structure.

"At the end of the day, it's about balances of power," Bray writes. “Warehouse workers are weak and getting weaker, with mass unemployment and health insurance (in the US) linked to work. Then they will be treated like rubbish, because capitalism. Any plausible solution has to start by increasing its collective strength. "

Amazon has faced withering criticism over a series of complaints about how it has treated its warehouse workers who say they lack protective gear and remain in the dark about whether coworkers have tested positive for the virus. In addition to Costa and Cunningham, the company fired six technology employees who took a sick day in April to protest Amazon's treatment of workers. Amazon also fired New York warehouse worker Chris Smalls, who organized a strike in March. The company said Smalls was fired for "violating social distancing guidelines and jeopardizing the safety of others."

Subsequent reports suggested that Amazon planned to publicly blur Smalls and discredit the fledgling labor movement within its workforce. New York Attorney General Letitia James called the firing "shameful,quot; and pushed for the National Labor Relations Board to investigate.

VP of Amazon, @timbray resignation # COVID-19 shots from me @marencosta and others. He says Amazon's "whistleblowers,quot; are "evidence of a toxicity streak running through the company's culture. I do not choose to serve or drink that poison. Thanks Tim.https: //t.co/oShy4TQisN – Emily Cunningham (@emahlee) May 4, 2020

Amazon has hired 175,000 workers in recent weeks to keep up with rising demand for delivery products amid the ongoing pandemic. It increased workers' wages by $ 2 an hour through May 16 for a base hourly rate of $ 17.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the workers in a note to investors announcing the company's first-quarter earnings. "We are inspired by all the essential workers we see doing their jobs: nurses and doctors, supermarket cashiers, police officers, and our own extraordinary front-line employees," Bezos wrote. He added that the company expected to spend $ 4 billion on COVID-related charges in the second quarter. "If you are a shareholder in Amazon, you can take a seat."

But workers say the company's efforts have fallen short, and Bray writes that it is a structural problem that existed before COVID-19.

"The big problem is not the details of Covid-19's response. It is that Amazon treats humans in warehouses as fungible units of pick and pack potential," he wrote, adding that it was the nature of 21st century capitalism. . “Amazon is exceptionally well managed and has demonstrated a great ability to spot opportunities and build repeatable processes to exploit them. He has a corresponding lack of insight into the human costs of relentless growth and the accumulation of wealth and power. "

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.