Amanda Palmer opens up about the fight to accept the separation from Neil Gaiman

The rock wife of the co-creator of & # 39; Good Omens & # 39; She admits that they have spent their time isolated thousands of miles away after deciding to ask for time for their nine-year marriage.

Rocker Amanda Palmer She has been devastated after separating from her husband, British writer Neil Gaiman.

The singer turned to her Patreon page on Sunday (May 3) to make the news public, revealing that they are spending their time in isolation thousands of miles away after deciding to call their nine-year-old marriage.

In the post, Palmer explained that she wanted to share a "short note" about her personal life after being inundated with questions about Gaiman's whereabouts.

"Neil moved to the UK, my heart is broken and I am really struggling," he explained. "I'm still locked up here in New Zealand with 4-year-old Ash (son) for the foreseeable future."

"Good omens"Co-creator Gaiman has since shared his own short statement about the marriage split on Twitter, calling on members of the media to respect his right to privacy.

"I see (Palmer) has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through difficult times right now," he tweeted.

"It's true, we are. It's really difficult, and I'd like to request privacy (since I'm not going to speak publicly about that) and kindness, for us and for Ash."

Neil Gaiman confirmed his separation from Amanda Palmer.

The stars appeared to be getting married at a flash mob event hosted by Palmer to celebrate Gaiman's 50th birthday in 2010, but the ceremony was not legal, making things official in 2011.

The news of the couple's separation comes months after Palmer spoke about the couple's "open marriage from time to time" in a conversation with Britain's The Sunday Times.

"We have both occasionally broken our hearts over bad decisions, but our relationship sustains it," he said. "We are not interested in having large and multiple relationships. We are just horny, but compassionately."