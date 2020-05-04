Amanda Bynes' lawyer says she is not pregnant 2 months after the news

It looks like it's going to be a party for two!
Amanda Bynes& # 39; Lawyer reveals that the actress is not pregnant. This update comes almost two months after the 34-year-old actress announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé. Paul Michael.
"Amanda is not pregnant,quot; David Esquibias, the star's attorney tells E! News. "And she is taking refuge in a safe place."
In March the What a girl wants Alum turned to social media to announce that she and her fiancé would be parents.
"Baby on Board!" She shared on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of her ultrasound.
Also, Paul couldn't contain his excitement and uploaded the same photo as his future wife. Budding Baby, she captioned her post.
At that time, a source told E! The news that the 34-year-old's pregnancy was "true,quot; and that her parents were aware of the news. The source noted that Amanda was "very, very early,quot; in her pregnancy when she made the announcement.
Soon after sharing the sonogram, Amanda and Paul deleted their posts.
In addition, Esquibias released a statement to E! News about Amanda's health shortly after the pregnancy announcement.
"Any report that Amanda suffers from drug or alcohol addiction problems is completely untrue. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health problems," her statement said at the time. "We ask for privacy during this time, and any speculation about her personal life by the public and the media so that Amanda can focus on improving."
The actress has yet to publicly share her baby's update. Her last Instagram post was a month ago and she uploaded a photo of her and Paul.
"My love," she captioned the selfie.
Right now, it appears that the couple is still engaged. However, it is not clear if they will legally marry.
"Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," a source told E! News.
Duo fans might recall that they canceled their engagement in March, only to reconcile a day later. The actress announced their engagement on Valentine's Day and, despite some setbacks, it seems that they are more in love than ever.
