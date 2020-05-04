Amanda Bynes' lawyer says she is not pregnant 2 months after the news

It looks like it's going to be a party for two!

Amanda Bynes& # 39; Lawyer reveals that the actress is not pregnant. This update comes almost two months after the 34-year-old actress announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé. Paul Michael.

"Amanda is not pregnant,quot; David Esquibias, the star's attorney tells E! News. "And she is taking refuge in a safe place."

In March the What a girl wants Alum turned to social media to announce that she and her fiancé would be parents.

"Baby on Board!" She shared on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of her ultrasound.

Also, Paul couldn't contain his excitement and uploaded the same photo as his future wife. Budding Baby, she captioned her post.

At that time, a source told E! The news that the 34-year-old's pregnancy was "true,quot; and that her parents were aware of the news. The source noted that Amanda was "very, very early,quot; in her pregnancy when she made the announcement.