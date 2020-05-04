The first Monday in May is auspicious enough in the fashion world to require a
documentary film named after that; marks the beginning of spring and a guaranteed list that celebrities are still considered important enough to get an invitation to Anna Wintour's Met Gala. But the "Fashion Superbowl" as a converted style icon memoirist André Leon Talley considered it in the aforementioned movie, it has evolved immensely since its slightly more egalitarian beginnings in 1948, when attendees were able to attend a charity dinner for a fee of $ 50 (which translates to around $ 500 for the 2020 standards, and it was still a bargain compared to today's $ 35,000 ticket price.) In this century, the Met Gala has become the abbreviation of the elite of the elite, showing impossibly elaborate and, sometimes, conceptual pieces that do not make statements, but the highest. moments, to also borrow a term from Talley.
Clearly, this year's Gala has been "
indefinitely postponed, ”Due to continued closure orders, but even its spectrum has changed to further highlight the most troublesome undercurrent it has long represented. It's been infinitely fun to feast on the stunningly fantastic looks and to peer at the most difficult interpretations of your themes, as I have done here, with anticipation and emotion, for the past five years. But imagining such an outrageous gala happening now, as the country plunges into an economic circumstance adjacent to a depression, feels like a life away, particularly when leadership and brands are on par with the message "We're all together in this. " (As Anna Wintour wrote in an editorial, “With all the pain and difficulties in this country, postponing a party is nothing. And yet I'm sad about that, and I suspect some of you are, too. ”
fashion has mitigated by inviting readers to recreate past ball glances with his #MetGalaChallenge, a decent compromise that highlights the reader's creativity and underscores the ivory tower it has historically operated on, but simply recreating my appearance brings criticism I've had in the past, which is that the Met Gala it's just not weird enough. It's fun, but it could be more fun. I am still angry. Jojo Siwa was not invited to the Met Gala Theme Camp.
At Up News Info, wanting to try our own spin, I asked staff and friends to email photos of their own socially estranged looks for our Gala Net (with credit to Up News Info contributor Garrett Schichte for the name). My only rules: appearances must adhere to the possible theme of the 2020 Met Gala, the hilariously prophetic "
About time: fashion and durationHowever, the subject deemed it appropriate (including his more refined sweatpants, considering that "time" has been bleeding for the "duration" of what seems like an eternity); and they had to answer the question. perpetually important, “Who are you wearing?” Let's see what these looks are doing, right?
Here, we have a glorious mix of hats and concept. Up News Info pop culture reporter
Hazel Cills he's channeling tri-state elegance into Peppa Pig and a leopard pillbox; She says: “At this Net Gala, I am wearing an airbrushed Peppa Pig T-shirt, made by House of Wildwood, New Jersey Boardwalk ($ 15,300), to represent the future of fashion, street wear and youth culture. This piece is custom couture designed for me in the summer of 2019 to my exact specifications, it is NOT wrinkled, it is purposely distressed. I keep it in a temperature controlled closet and I am delighted to present it at this Gala.
For accessories, I'm wearing a vintage leopard pillbox hat ($ 10,532) to represent the past and the formality of fashion. Both garments use images of animals in distinctive ways; the faux fur hat, the Peppa Pig faux shirt, both pieces illustrating the cyclical nature of fashion's obsession with animals, as well as the mass production of patterns and characters. "
Maiysha Kai, Managing Editor of The Glow-Up, is simply destroying all the red carpets with superior eyeshadow skills and the moment-build this kind of thing you need. About her looks, she says, "Thinking" About time "reminded me that just as" everything old becomes new, "the sacred often becomes the mundane. Consequently, I chose as my Net Gala helmet the Bamileke or ceremonial hat "Juju" traditionally worn by Cameroonian chiefs and elders, but is now frequently found on the walls of design lovers like me around the world; A fitting symbol of honor as a decorative accent. Okay, in my case, a good part of my own genealogy goes back to Cameroon, but for me, the hat that I would pair with one of Valentino's voluminous black dressesIronically, it also evokes the timeless yet exclusive elegance of postwar fashion of the 20th century, and those ladies who eat lunch, always wearing fabulous hats. "
Up News Info taxpayer
Justice Namaste He has approached the subject with a surreal spirit and a beret with, perhaps, a nod to the great French: Magritte, Breton, Duchamp. "I read that article about three times, "she says," and I still didn't really understand where depth I was supposed to be on that topic, so I went with my first instinct (laughs). "
In other corners, attendees have adorned themselves from head to toe in the unexpected, reinventing everyday elements.
Esther WangUp News Info, lead reporter, makes a subtle comment on the interaction between leisure and work in a fur stole and bathing cap. "I mixed what I've been wearing a lot at home: a blue rayon caftan that I bought in Mexico City, which feels like years ago, but it was only last year, with a bathing cap that I sometimes leave on the head all day. " she says. “I put on a vintage YAK FUR stole (laughs) and some earrings because why not? What is time? Can I occupy two completely different minds at once? I tried! Please note that I am also using two pimple patches because, despite the pandemic, my skin still wants to be a little bitch. " Dusty childers, tarot enthusiast and a collaborator with Up News Info, he understands that when time is a flat circle, you better carry that shit in a handbag; He adds that he is wearing a "McQueen Armadillo Christmas Ornament Necklace." AND Mrs. Truvy Bouvier Kennedy-OnassisUp News Info fifth cutest pet, has made a profound statement about the everyday object in Coca-Cola haute couture that she herself conceptualized.
Finally, the carpet offers us comments on the "duration" part of the topic.
Frida Garza, a former Up News Info writer and staff member, has an elegant take on the everyday in a color story that speaks to the twisted nature of time at this time. "I went for MONOCHROME, opting for warm shades of red / orange instead of my usual black because, against all odds, it is spring and it is not a radical act to remember that someday it will be summer," he says. "It's just the fact of the matter, cutting and drying, more inevitable than you or me." Garza wears "pants from a friend who gave them to me with the labels cut off; upstairs by my aunt who knows my taste better than I do; I suck on my part. Up News Info Senior Editor Kelly Faircloth is serving the timeless nature of the everyday artist gown or, in his opinion, "a shirt that makes me see that I am part of a community theater production of South Pacific playing third seebee from the right, which I bought at TJ Maxx in White Plains in a haze the day after we won our last union contract. It won't stay buttoned and is tinted, so it looks like it has a bleach stain on the front and I understand why it was on sale and I've been using it for god knows how many days. I would be wearing the black linen tunic covered with shiny glue, but the boy smeared it with guacamo, so I had to make other Net Gala costume arrangements. ” And Up News Info senior writer Megan Reynolds, dressed in Eileen Fisher, Hanes, and the extremely enviable and rare Croc leopard, reminds us that nothing is more emblematic or durable than the personal uniform, a style that cannot be replicated, since it is the user, not the garments.
Joan SummersUp News Info's writer reminds us of the constant nature of the flushed bride in Vera Wang. "Before the pandemic," she says, "my husband and I ran away. We plan, among our friends, to hold a small ceremony after the fact in a beach house in the city where I gather, on the coast, where we would spend the weekend doing a lot of acid and smoking a lot of grass. That did not happen, of course. So when interpreting this year's theme, I thought it was "About time" that I would wear this ridiculous Vera Wang dress that I came across. (I'm sure there's a quote from Virginia Woolf applicable here). "
Speaking of Virginia Woolfe, she stood out prominently on this year's theme, and it's clear which attendees look to the past to make sense of the future.
Emily Alford, Jez Editor, is serving Sponge Decadence. "Inspired by Tilda Swinton's eyebrowless performance in Orlando"She says," I chose to pair an ACE bandage tie with a gin-filled Spode teacup in homage to Louis XVI's tradition of locking himself in a frilly bubble and gorging himself until the world beyond the garden wall leaves to import. " Up News Info taxpayer Garrett Schichte he frees himself from the restriction of 1800 in a bouffant rooted in the past but with an aplomb that rejects its limitations. "It is very likely that Tilda Antoinette kept running through that maze and came out much later," they say. "I am wearing a robe that I received when I was a bridesmaid at my friend's wedding, a faux fur coat that I stole from my friend Rachael and the platforms that I found on eBay that are the best I have ever bought, and of course my real real hair. Everything is sustainable because it was delivered, stolen or found! "and incoming managing editor of CNN Kelly Bourdet He went straight Victorian, with a bit of an edge, making accessories impeccably, as he always does.
Detailed shooting period, two
Kellys: BourdetThe elaborate hairpiece and lace bodice, FairclothThe Old Navy sneakers, which he purchased due to the "late 19th century reproduction of the decadent vibrations of the mid 18th century".
We finish with three impressive contemporary concepts.
Prachi Gupta, a writer and former Up News Info employee, calls her "Cyberpunk Dadi (who is a grandmother in Hindi)". She says, "I am wearing my Dadiji sari and fused it with a futuristic and dystopian cyberpunk aesthetic, wearing Spanx black vegan leather leggings and a black Aerie bralette in black traditional petticoat and blouse. Combined with my Doc boots Marten and a purple Bob wig. Wearing my mother and father's jewelry. " Someone gives you a katana and then presents it in an action movie, thanks! Ashley Reese, staff writer, is giving us an amazing color combination in lilac and chartreuse Simonett, Intentionally White and vintage American Apparel. "I'm going jaundiced … accidentally," she says, because she had to mix and match her eyeshadow to create a lime green. However, thematically, it is perfectly on point; Nothing says "history" like jaundice! Finally, Harron Walker, Deputy Director and Collaborator for Up News Info, has given Oak four ways, interpreting "time" by showing the multiplicity of oneself through the iPhone's timer lens. She says "my & # 39; interpretation & # 39; of the topic beyond wanting to look sexy on the Internet, is A woman in stasis: sloppy bangs, a dress I can't completely close without someone else's help, the lack of other people since I've been stuck in isolation. Quarantina! Tick tock, tick tock.
An exceptional year at Up News Info's first annual Net Gala, and we want to see how you look too! Leave them in the comments or contact us
me Twitter Instagram and we'll share our favorites in a later post.
