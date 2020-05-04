All the fabulous and strange looks of the first net Up News Info gala

The first Monday in May is auspicious enough in the fashion world to require a documentary film named after that; marks the beginning of spring and a guaranteed list that celebrities are still considered important enough to get an invitation to Anna Wintour's Met Gala. But the "Fashion Superbowl" as a converted style iconmemoirist André Leon Talley considered it in the aforementioned movie, it has evolved immensely since its slightly more egalitarian beginnings in 1948, when attendees were able to attend a charity dinner for a fee of $ 50 (which translates to around $ 500 for the 2020 standards, and it was still a bargain compared to today's $ 35,000 ticket price.) In this century, the Met Gala has become the abbreviation of the elite of the elite, showing impossibly elaborate and, sometimes, conceptual pieces that do not make statements, but the highest. moments, to also borrow a term from Talley.

Clearly, this year's Gala has been "indefinitely postponed, ”Due to continued closure orders, but even its spectrum has changed to further highlight the most troublesome undercurrent it has long represented. It's been infinitely fun to feast on the stunningly fantastic looks and to peer at the most difficult interpretations of your themes, as I have done here, with anticipation and emotion, for the past five years. But imagining such an outrageous gala happening now, as the country plunges into an economic circumstance adjacent to a depression, feels like a life away, particularly when leadership and brands are on par with the message "We're all together in this. " (As Anna Wintour wrote in an editorial, “With all the pain and difficulties in this country, postponing a party is nothing. And yet I'm sad about that, and I suspect some of you are, too. ”

fashion has mitigated by inviting readers to recreate past ball glances with his #MetGalaChallenge, a decent compromise that highlights the reader's creativity and underscores the ivory tower it has historically operated on, but simply recreating my appearance brings criticism I've had in the past, which is that the Met Gala it's just not weird enough. It's fun, but it could be more fun. I am still angry. Jojo Siwa was not invited to the Met Gala Theme Camp.

At Up News Info, wanting to try our own spin, I asked staff and friends to email photos of their own socially estranged looks for our Gala Net (with credit to Up News Info contributor Garrett Schichte for the name). My only rules: appearances must adhere to the possible theme of the 2020 Met Gala, the hilariously prophetic "About time: fashion and durationHowever, the subject deemed it appropriate (including his more refined sweatpants, considering that "time" has been bleeding for the "duration" of what seems like an eternity); and they had to answer the question. perpetually important, “Who are you wearing?” Let's see what these looks are doing, right?