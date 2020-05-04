Alex Smith says it's "so absurd,quot; that Colin Kaepernick still doesn't have a job in the NFL

Almost four years have passed since Colin Kaepernick caused a stir in the NFL by kneeling down during the national anthem to protest police brutality, a peaceful protest that sparked the anger of many league owners, as well as President Donald Trump, and he finally brought his exile out of the league after the 2016 season.

Four years later, many fans are still debating whether Kaepernick deserves a place in the NFL. But there is no question in the mind of former teammate Alex Smith, who believes Kaepernick should still be playing professional soccer.

Smith played with Kaepernick for two seasons with the 49ers, losing his job to the younger QB after suffering a concussion in the middle of the 2012 season. With Kaepernick under center, San Francisco was 5-2 in the regular and he won the NFC championship, falling short against the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

"It was difficult to see that trajectory because he was playing very well and doing things that no one had done," Smith said on the "Dan Le Batard Show,quot; on ESPN Radio. "I think he still has the single-game record for trouble for a quarterback. It was crazy."

"So with that said, it was so absurd, I think equally, that only a few years later was when you thought, 'This guy doesn't have a job'. That was hard to imagine. He still is, a guy with his skill and his trajectory that he was suddenly not playing. "

At 25, Kaepernick threw for 1,814 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions (career career rating of 98.3) while running for 415 yards and five touchdowns. During the 2012 postseason career, he set an NFL single-game record for most quarterback rushing yards with 181 in the divisional round against the Packers. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 302 yards for a touchdown and an interception in the Super Bowl while running for 62 yards and a score.

He never repeated the same level of success after that season, although he had a solid 2013 campaign in which he led the 49ers to another appearance in the NFC championship; His effort to get to the end zone to try and win the game was leaned over by then Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and intercepted by Malcom Smith, which led to this infamous interview.

After that, the 49ers began to fall apart. They went 8-8 in Jim Harbaugh's final year as head coach in 2014, then fell to a sad 5-11 in Jim Tomsula's first year in 2015 when Kaepernick lost the initial job to Blaine Gabbert in Week 9. Kaepernick ended up missing The rest of the season, he needs surgery on his left shoulder as well as his thumb and knee. He started the 2016 season sitting behind Gabbert, but ended up starting 11 games, shooting for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Kaepernick held open training last season in an attempt to return to the NFL, but was not signed by a team. He said he refused to take a job as a backup.