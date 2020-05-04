AICP publishes guidelines COVID-19 for commercial productions – Up News Info

The Association of Independent Commercial Producers has released guidelines for commercial productions as federal, state, and local governments begin to lift their restrictions on staying home.

"Everyone wants to go back to work, and there are signs that we will soon be able to resume certain activities, including production and returning to offices," said Matt Miller, president and CEO of AICP, a trade association that says its members represent 85 % of all national commercials broadcast nationwide on all media platforms. “We want to make sure that our members have the tools and resources to do it safely and responsibly. As such, it is imperative that we formulate our own set of return to work guidelines that are unique to our industry. We fully anticipate that these will be constantly updated as more information becomes available. ”

The guidelines (read them here) point out that obtaining permits to film on location in homes and businesses, common in the pre-pandemic era of commercial outbreaks, could be particularly difficult. “Neighbors or neighborhoods may have a decreased appetite from the presence of film crews. Acquiring signatures will be logistically difficult. Fewer people will be eager to provide signatures for the filming activity on their streets. ”

The new guidelines include a detailed section of general practices for all job sites that addresses topics such as reducing exposure, mitigating surface transmission, and reducing common touch points. Specific production guidelines include recommendations on the cast, talent, costumes, hair and makeup, video villa, camera and sound, transportation and equipment handling. Specific post-production guidelines address areas of concern such as supervised sessions, study procedures, client requirements, and social distancing.

"This document is by no means complete, nor is it presented as such," Miller noted. “It will change frequently as the world returns to a certain level of normality and experience is gained. Items will be added, removed, and reconfigured as we get back to work and learn from the experience.

"It is safe to assume that the way we approach work will change forever. With leadership and planning, this can come from a place of innovation rather than concession. While we don't yet know how our new practices will fit in with external entities, communication and understanding these new practices should build trust with all the parties that are part of the process and participate in it. These factors will evolve, as will our practices, but the basic premise of working with the safety of people in mind will continue being a constant ”.

Specific production guidelines include:

Talent – Actors / Extras

• Consider a temporary barrier between actors when establishing brands and positions.

• Consider alternative shooting configurations, camera angles, lenses, etc. to allow maximum separation.

• Consider the number of Extras required.

• Provide ample space and infrastructure for Extras waiting areas.

• Provide one pen for each Extra to keep while completing paperwork.

• Prepare and execute talent documents digitally when possible.

• Give actors extra tender and loving care. Remember, they have to give a performance on the screen.

Talent – Minors

• Allow enough time to allow.

• Notify the guardians so that they do not bring non-essential people.

• Provide ample space and infrastructure for schooling.

• Confirm you have PPE that fits minor.

• Provide PPE for teachers and tutors.

• Give children extra attention to make sure they follow safety guidelines.

• Avoid makeup or grooming unless absolutely necessary.

Hair makeup

• Wear the appropriate PPE while person-to-person contact lasts.

• Provide space between makeup stations or provide a partition in the middle.

• Use single-use brushes and applicators if an adequate disinfectant cannot be guaranteed.

• Disinfect the equipment between uses.

• Mix foundation, powder, lipstick, etc. on a separate clean palette for each individual.

• Clean hair brushes and combs with the appropriate sanitizing solution.

• Have the actors wear a mask when possible (for example, while making eyes or hair).

• Only remove the PPE from the actor when essential.

• Once invented, actors can consider a face shield (rather than a mask) so as not to disturb the entire makeup.

• The make-up artist or hairdresser can take care of putting / removing face shields on the actor (if the actor prefers).

• Consider having the actor look combed or made-up (check with your hairdresser or make-up artist first).

Foundry

• Consider remote casting sessions and callbacks.

• Schedule in-person auditions and more separate callbacks to accommodate social distance.

• Require actors to meet the specified appointment time.

• Distribute scripts digitally.

• Check talent from outside the casting office.

• Register actors on and off digitally if possible, otherwise assign an individual to do so.

• Minimize the number of staff working with actors.

• Simulate accessories using an actor's personal item (phone, etc.).

• Partition between or provide appropriate PPE for actors during in-person group auditions.

• Include costume specifications in the breakdown to increase the likelihood of being able to wear the actor's personal wardrobe.

Wardrobe department

• Wear the appropriate PPE while person-to-person contact lasts.

• Wear PPE when preparing the wardrobe.

• Plan your wardrobe before buying / removing from rental homes.

* Wear PPE when looking at clothes in rental homes and retail stores.

* Anticipate delays in rental homes and retail stores.

* Review current return and retail exchange policies.

• Reserve talent as soon as possible and get sizes as soon as possible.

• Encourage remote alternatives to stages to select costumes.

• Disinfect jewelry and glasses with appropriate, harmless cleaning solutions.

• Consider that the actors get to their own closet, as much as possible.

• Assign a person to take appropriate photos.

• Costumes and outfits must be packed individually, by artist.

• Request Customer permission to allow actors to keep purchased costumes.

Stages / study lots

• Investigate the requirements for the cast / crew to enter the scenarios.

• Plan additional security / inspection time for door entry.

• Discuss sanitary practices performed or provided by study operations personnel.

• Understand the different personnel, restoration and access requirements for each installation.

• Prepare for quarantine measures in a multi-stage facility where other productions may be taking place.

Location department

• Provide a clean work environment.

• Use locations represented by agents / services (as opposed to cold scanning) when possible.

• Assign an individual to handle (post and delete) location signs.

• Close each set. Non-essential visitors – must be actively monitored.

• Ask the owner of a location to reduce your personal belongings before shooting.

• Apply for permits as soon as possible.

* Neighbors or neighborhoods may have a decreased appetite from the presence of film crews.

* The acquisition of signatures will be difficult from a logistical point of view.

* Fewer people will be eager to provide signatures for the filming activity on their streets.

• Execute placement contracts as soon as possible.

• Anticipate providing alternative accommodation to the occupants of the home for the duration of the shoot (it may be better for them not to return home among the crew working in the home).

• Anticipate the possibility of having to board animals.

Catering / Craft Services

• Wear PPE at all times when preparing or handling food.

• Stagger meals when possible.

• Serve food from the truck window or from individual boxes.

• Provide plenty of tables and seats (outdoors when possible) to allow for social distance.

• Provide a washing station near the food area.

• Provide only single-serving packaged condiments.

• Provide pre-packaged individual portion snacks and other foods.

• Refill reusable water bottles with no person-to-person contact and no contact between the bottle and the dispenser.

• Wash your hands before entering the catering or craft service area.

• The craft service cannot cook or prepare food.

• Assign a person to distribute drinks.

Personal schedule

• Stagger call times by department, when possible.

• Build in time for each department to “get in, get out” at once.

• Decide if a day of preparation, pre-light or strike will be required.

• Strive to keep the same people in a complete job (as opposed to people who change in and out), thus minimizing the number of interpersonal contacts.

Camera department

• Schedule camera pickup if necessary.

• The management of the camera equipment should be carried out only by members of the camera department.

• Look for other procedures offered by cameras to minimize the number of manipulators.

Sound department

• PPE must be worn for the duration of person-to-person contact.

• Disinfect Comteks before and after each use.

• Label Comteks with the user's name.

• Disinfect Lav microphones and transmitters before and after each use.

• Replace Lav mounting components that cannot be thoroughly cleaned.

• Consider using boom-only audio (rather than handling Lav microphones).

Unions and unions

If you work with employees represented by unions or unions, be aware of the requirements outlined in the agreements to which you are a signatory. Reasonable discussions should lead to practical solutions when analyzing new scenarios in these unprecedented times.

Human resource concerns

* Review paid time off policy to verify compliance with new state and federal guidelines.

* Consider Employee Travel Policies – Local and Long Distance

* Establish responsible policies for staff to self-diagnose and report health symptoms.

General AICP practices for all workplaces include:

Exposure reduction:

Employer

• Incorporate pertinent COVID-19 considerations into the daily safety meeting. It may be necessary to schedule and hold multiple meetings if the start time is astonishing.

• Employers can perform basic tests and request health information / history related to COVID-19 from current or future employees. All employers should familiarize themselves with the rules of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. USA In this simple Q&A to create company policies and procedures for each work environment.

• Provide a washing station when there is no access to running water.

• Provide an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol (self-dispensing when possible).

• Separate washing stations from hand sanitizers for maximum accessibility.

• Provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to all personnel who do not provide their own.

• Encourage people to supply their own PPE, especially if they have specific preferences.

• Establish work stations and locations for adequate spacing (ie, implement 6-foot marks on floors where staff needs to line up or adequate seating to congregate for meals).

• Designate pathways as one-way when possible.

• Store and stock adequate supply of all required PPE.

• Consider amazing arrival times to avoid congestion in elevators, lobbies, and common study areas.

• Consider changing the start and end times of the business day to avoid commuting.

• Request that building management share their preparedness plans with you and confirm that building personnel have the proper PPE and are adequately educated on social distancing and cleaning / disinfection protocols.

• Request from building management a safety data sheet for all chemicals used for cleaning and ask them to confirm that the building cleaning equipment is operational and maintained.

• Confirm that management has inspected and kept construction equipment out of its control.

All the staff

• All staff should become familiar with current information from the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19.

• Check for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and tell your department head if you are sick or experiencing symptoms.

• Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Wear PPE, including but not limited to masks covering the nose and mouth, face shields, goggles, gloves, finger guards, etc., as needed or necessary.

• Replace PPE as necessary.

• Dispose of, clean or store PPE properly.

• Limit physical presence to essential personnel.

• Maintain good ventilation. Keep windows and doors open when possible, but open them at least periodically to change the air.

• Maintain a social distance of a minimum of 6 feet whenever possible.

• Masks should be worn in the presence of others and absolutely necessary when a social distance of 6 feet is not possible.

• Maintain personal hygiene and follow CDC advice (eg, sneezing or coughing in the elbow or tissue).

• Work with the producer and department heads to follow proper sanitary guidelines.

Surface transmission mitigation:

Employer

• Make sure that the departments and the corresponding equipment and spaces are taking adequate sanitary measures, with the assistance of the producer, the department heads and the managers.

• Designate individuals for general cleaning.

• Post signs to remind people to wash their hands.

• Designate an area to receive deliveries outside the internal office / motorhome and publicly publish sanitary policies for couriers and deliveries.

• Provide contactless trash removal.

• Provide appropriate disposal containers for PPE.

• Provide appropriate disinfectant supplies to all staff.

All the staff

• Maintain regular cleaning practices in your immediate space, including routine cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, equipment, and other items in the work environment.

• Use appropriate disinfectant to avoid damaging surfaces.

Reduce common touch points:

Employer

• Provide a sensor activated environment when possible (water coolers, toilets, faucets, soap dispensers, hand dryers, and hand sanitizer dispensers).

• Provide cribs or gloves for any shared equipment (eg copier, microwave).

• Assign individual (or small group) designated printers and scanners when possible.

• Where possible, limit employees who can access different areas to limit contact in narrow areas (machine room, IT area, bullpens, etc.).

• Assign tasks to specific individuals when possible (for example, one person turns office lights on / off, one person adjusts thermostats, etc.).

• Provide specific office supplies, such as pens (and have people label and store them).

• Clean and disinfect all surfaces, including high contact areas (fixtures, light switches, handles and buttons on appliances, etc.) upon arrival and departure of staff and customers.

• Make sure there are adequate stocks of paper and plastic products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.).

• Eliminate self-service areas in the kitchen (includes coffee).

○ Do not provide snacks or unpackaged products.

○ Do not provide fruit that is not individually wrapped.

○ Do not provide shared dishes (deli, cheese, and crackers, etc.).

• Alternate group meals to allow for patterns of social distancing.

All the staff

• Use your cell phone instead of a landline phone.

• Park and move your own car.

• Use personal / reusable water bottles (clearly labeled with the owner's name), plates, and silverware when sanitary conditions for use can be maintained. Otherwise, use single-use eco-friendly cutlery, plates, and cups.

• Use contactless payment (as opposed to cash) whenever possible.

• Do not share cell phones, tablets, or computers.

The guidelines were developed by AICP in collaboration with a working group led by Andrew Colon, Chief Operating Officer of SMUGGLER, and Andrea McIntyre, RadicalMedia Staff Production Supervisor, who solicited input that addressed the needs of the media environment. production and postproduction of a committee that included Eric Brown, Fixer Inc .; Sheila Eisenstein, Ruffian; Bonnie Goldfarb, harvest; Marian Harkness, Hungry Man; Michael Kaliski, Good Planet Innovation; Michael Moffett, PSN; Susan Munro, hybrid; Caroline Pham, Iconoclast; Valerie Romer, Iconoclast; Clarissa Troop, Great Guns USA; and Carl Zucker, Carl Zucker Consulting.