Home Local News After committing to "Not having a home of his own," Elon Musk...

After committing to "Not having a home of his own," Elon Musk lists Bel Air Homes – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>After committing to "Not having a home of his own," Elon Musk lists Bel Air Homes - CBS Los Angeles
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Is Elon Musk flying in Southern California?

The 48-year-old Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX is reportedly listing two of his Bel Air properties on the market for a combined total of $ 39.5 million.

Previously, one of the properties belonged to the late actor Gene Wilder, a fact Musk referred to during a Twitter protest last week, where he promised to sell "almost all physical possessions,quot; and "not have a home."

According to Bloomberg News, Musk bought the houses in 2012 and 2013 for approximately $ 24 million as part of a collection of properties in Bel Air.

It's unclear what prompted Musk's comments or lists, but in September he promised to send humans into space aboard his new Starship Mark One rocket, which at the time he said he hoped could be launched within six months.

%MINIFYHTMLf368993814e1e55be90c6618b482dc4c13%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©