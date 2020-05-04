After committing to "Not having a home of his own," Elon Musk lists Bel Air Homes – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Is Elon Musk flying in Southern California?

The 48-year-old Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX is reportedly listing two of his Bel Air properties on the market for a combined total of $ 39.5 million.

Previously, one of the properties belonged to the late actor Gene Wilder, a fact Musk referred to during a Twitter protest last week, where he promised to sell "almost all physical possessions,quot; and "not have a home."

Just one stipulation for sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be shot down or lose its soul. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

According to Bloomberg News, Musk bought the houses in 2012 and 2013 for approximately $ 24 million as part of a collection of properties in Bel Air.

It's unclear what prompted Musk's comments or lists, but in September he promised to send humans into space aboard his new Starship Mark One rocket, which at the time he said he hoped could be launched within six months.