After 301 days in Egyptian prison, an American teacher flies home

CAIRO – An American woman detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for more than 300 days, on a Facebook page criticizing Egypt's president, was released and returned to the United States, her supporters and US officials said Monday.

Ms. Desouky, 47, an Egyptian-American art teacher from Pennsylvania, renounced her Egyptian citizenship, likely as a condition of her release, just before boarding a flight to the United States on Sunday.

A judge ordered his release from detention in February, but prosecutors appealed the decision. Her son Moustafa Hamed made an emotional video appeal to President Trump, an enthusiastic ally of Mr. el-Sisi, to press for his release.

Egypt's prisons, estimated by the United Nations to house 114,000 people, have come under new scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic as rights groups appeal for the massive release of prisoners to save them from a possible disease outbreak .

Mohamed Amashah, one of at least five US citizens still incarcerated in Egypt, started a hunger strike in March to draw attention to his plight, his father said. Amashah, a fourth-year medical student, has been awaiting trial for more than a year on charges of misuse of social media and assistance to a terrorist group. He suffers from asthma and an autoimmune disorder.

"How about my son?" said his father, Abdelmageed Amashah, speaking from the family home in New Jersey. "We are in contact with the State Department and the embassy in Cairo, but they say that they cannot do anything. I know it will take a phone call from Mr. Trump to Sisi to release him. "

For years, Mr. El-Sisi largely ignored clemency appeals for foreigners who languish in Egypt's prisons. But in recent months, he has actively sought to win favor with foreign allies and has sent loads of medical aid to the United States and Italy in recent weeks.

In an email Monday that welcomed the release of Ms. Desouky, Morgan Ortagus, a State Department spokesperson, said: "The State Department has no higher priority than the safety and well-being of American citizens in abroad,quot;.

