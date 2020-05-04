AFM & SAG-AFTRA Fund that distributes $ 62 million in royalties – Up News Info

More than 42,000 session musicians and singers will share $ 62 million in royalties raised by the Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund AFM & SAG-AFTRA, touted as the largest distribution in the history of the fund.

Unions say the average pay to studio musicians and singers is about $ 1,500, but some artists receive far more than that amount. The fund distributed $ 60 million in royalties in 2019 and more than $ 430 million since its inception in 2008.

"This is great news at such a difficult time for musicians," said Ray Hair, president of the American Federation of Musicians. "This fund provides session players who live concert to concert, and there has never been a greater need for royalty income than at this time, with the extensive cancellation of live performances."

"COVID-19 has massively impacted the music industry," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, director of operations and general counsel for SAG-AFTRA, "and none other than the artists whose touring work has been stopped and whose recordings have been They mostly cancel. We are proud of the Fund's commitment and diligence in ensuring that the distribution of royalties reaches tens of thousands of artists at a time when that financial security is needed more than ever. "

Established by AFM and SAG-AFTRA, the fund distributes domestic royalties that the law must pay from non-interactive digital broadcast providers like Pandora and SiriusXM to unrepresented artists: session vocalists and musicians. The fund, a nonprofit organization, also distributes royalties from various foreign performing rights organizations to prominent American artists.

“I am incredibly proud of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this distribution is done on time for artists who need it so much during these difficult economic times. Their dedication to the mission of the Fund and its participants is unparalleled, ”said Fund CEO Stefanie Taub.

Union leaders noted that the fund "makes every effort to contact all artists who may have earned royalties, but there is insufficient information to process payments for some artists." They encouraged all musicians and vocalists to check the fund's unclaimed royalty site to see if they are owed money.