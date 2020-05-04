AFM Organizers "Hope to Welcome the World" – Up News Info

Because some fall movie events consider online versions due to the pandemic and the industry prefers to book trips well in advance, we think we should check ahead on the status of AFM, the next market on the movie schedule.
Organizers of the November event told us last week that it is progressing on schedule and that they hope to "welcome the world to Santa Monica":
"We know how difficult the past few months have been for our industry worldwide and our thoughts are with those whose loved ones have been directly affected by the virus.
"Plans for AFM 2020 continue to progress as scheduled. We are committed to providing the industry with a marketplace where participants can connect and do business in a safe and secure environment. Online registration will open on July 6 and we look forward to welcoming Santa Monica to the world in November. "
The market will take place from November 3 to 8 at the Hotel Loews in and around Santa Monica. Organizers did not reveal at this time whether they are considering social distancing or cleanup measures.
The coronavirus has caused the cancellation of a large number of film and television events throughout the summer, including Cannes, MIP, Locarno and Karlovy Vary. The London Film Festival, which takes place in October, said last week that it was evaluating various options for this year's event, including an online stage.
