Adam Lambert clarifies about Christina Aguilera's tour plan hampered by Coronavirus

The student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; acting as leader of Queen admits in a social media post that he and the hit maker & # 39; Genie in a Bottle & # 39; They had tried to organize the summer tour before the closure of COVID-19.

Adam Lambert and Cristina Aguilera They were making plans to tour together this summer before the coronavirus blockade forced singers to drop the idea.

the Queen The singer took to Twitter on Sunday, May 3, to reveal that he hoped to tour the hit producer "Genie in a Bottle", 39, before the COVID-19 crisis forced all musicians to abandon the road.

"There was a complete plan to tour w @xtina this summer across the United States," Adam told a fan. "Great places too! But unfortunately everything went into Lock Down before we were ready to announce."

"You know I'm a fan of OG (old school) Christina Aguilera (sic)."

The concerts were to be Christina's first since her last Las Vegas residency, "The Xperience," which ended in early March (20).