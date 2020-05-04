ABC Studios Names Carol Turner Head of Production as Gary French Retires – Up News Info

Carol Turner, production executive at Skydance Television, has joined ABC Studios / ABC Signature as EVP Production and Post-Production. He will oversee physical production and post-production for more than 35 series and pilots, replacing veteran Gary French, who retires after 15 years at ABC Studios, the last 12 as co-boss / head of production.

Turner moves to ABC Studios from Skydance TV, where he had been EVP, Physical Production, since 2018. During his tenure there, he oversaw the physical production of comedies, dramas, limited series, and miniseries for the television studio, including production finance. and post-production. production. His blackboard included series Grace and Frankie and Altered carbon on Netflix Isaac Asimov Foundation for Apple and Jack Ryan by Tom Clancy on Amazon

Before joining Skydance, Turner was the first director of international original production on Netflix. He created and grew the international original physical production team, and oversaw the production of the first Netflix original lists from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, India, Japan, Korea, and Australia, including 3%, dark, kingdom and Sacred games.

Prior to Netflix, Turner served as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Production, supervising both the scripted and unscripted series on BBC Worldwide Production. Turner has been working in production since 1995 on television, movies, unscripted content, and script, moving from PA to producer before moving onto the corporate side in 2011.

"This position is so crucial to the operation of a studio, now more than ever," said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios / ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios. “Carol is one of the most respected and impressive production heads in our business. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with it, and will help us navigate the new reality of what production will look like in the future. Gary French set a high standard for our study and we are fortunate to have Carol here to continue that legacy. "

French joined ABC Studios in 2005 as Vice President and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2007. He previously served as Vice President of Production at Universal Network Television and New World Entertainment. For 10 years she worked at Stephen J. Cannell Productions on episodic and variety television, MOW, and feature films.