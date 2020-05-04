ABC still plans to make a new season of "The Bachelorette,quot;, but Chris Harrison says he could move to a different state

We might still see Clare as the Bachelorette soon after all.
Clare Crawley is slated to be the next Bachelorette, but there were concerns about what would happen with the new season of High school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Production was supposed to start on March 13, but was stopped due to health problems. So on Monday, host Chris Harrison gave updates on the upcoming season to ET.
"Right now it's still up in the air when it comes to time. The state of California has just taken a big step back," he told his girlfriend Lauren Zima, who is hosting ET. "Who knows what's going on, so maybe we will go. Maybe we have to go to a state that has everything together and we can shoot."
Chris also said the show will only be filmed if conditions under the pandemic improve. He also doesn't want the show to be leaked through Zoom, but instead makes sure it looks like the show fans love.
"I don't want to make this a quarantine version and I don't want it to look weird. I'm seeing a lot of things on TV that I don't love. This is an escape. People want to escape, and I want to do it right. And when we can do it right, I want to do it with Clare, and yes, we're still pitching again, because who knows what the world will be like when we're done. "
Then Chris mentioned that even if filming works, it will be different from a regular season of The Bachelor franchise.
"We have talked about maybe going somewhere and blocking it or maybe we can only travel a little bit," he said. "We are just brainstorming, nothing is final. But I still want it to look like The Bachelor. I want it to look like High school, then people realize, 'This is my show. OK, I can escape, I could fall for this. "
Right now, we have no idea when the pandemic will go away, so the production team behind it is very optimistic. High school keep planning to film this season. Hopefully we can see Clare as the Bachelorette soon!
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.