Aayush Sharma is grateful for Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma

Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Love Yatri, is married to Arpita Khan, the sister of Salman Khan. The couple are currently on Salman Khan's Panvel farm along with their two children, Ahil and Ayat.

While Aayush is trapped on the farm, he has been sharing some interesting clicks of his adorable children on social media. In the last images shared by the actor, we can see Aayush spending a pleasant moment with his daughter Ayat and his son Ahil. By sharing the images, Aayush expressed the fact that he is grateful to have the little ones in his life. He even thanked wife Arpita Khan Sharma for that. Aayush has captioned each image on an interesting note.

