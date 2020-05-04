Aarogya Setu app: Aarogya Setu app registers 9 million downloads: Amitabh Kant – Latest News

Aarogya Setu, a government application for monitoring coronavirus patients, has recorded close to 90 million downloads (9 crore) to date, and is being updated with features such as telemedicine, Niti CEO Aayog said Monday. , Amitabh Kant. The Center has made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use the Aarogya Setu mobile app to bolster efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and entrusted the heads of the organizations to guarantee 100% coverage.

"The Aaroygya Setu app has nearly 90 million downloads to date and is regularly updated, with features like telemedicine," Kant told reporters at a press conference.

The mobile application helps users to identify if they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection.

Kant, who also heads Empowered Group 6 in coordination with private sector NGOs and international organizations to address the coronavirus outbreak, said the panel has mobilized more than 92,000 NGOs / CSOs registered with the NGO Darpan.



"EG 6 has called on NGOs and CSOs (civil society organizations) to help states and districts identify hot spots, substitute volunteers and help people in need," he said.

Kant also noted that India's 112 aspirational districts are leading India's fight against COVID-19.

"So far there are about 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts, which is considered fairly low at less than 2 percent of the national level of infections," he said.

Kant noted that EG 6 has mobilized various UN agencies and facilitated the creation of timely response action plans in coordination with various states and ministries through intensive collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator for India and the country heads of WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, ILO, UN Women, UN-Habitat, FAO, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the number of cases rose to 42,836 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health.