A virtual race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is the perfect ending to NASCAR's iRacing series.

In December, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. led an effort To clear the weed-consuming racing surface at North Wilkesboro Speedway so he could scan the abandoned track in Northwest North Carolina and add it to iRacing, he had no idea that a global pandemic would amplify the fruits of his project.

Now, as NASCAR prepares for its return to real live racing after a couple of months of inactivity, the Cup Series drivers will compete, albeit virtually, on the 0.625-mile oval for the first time since 1996. And they will do so in front of a national television audience.

This is the perfect ending to what has been near-perfect virtual fun, while coronavirus-related restrictions have kept NASCAR and racing teams off the race track.

NASCAR announced on Sunday that it will conclude its iRacing time series on Saturday with a race at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox). While nostalgia for years has led racing fans to beg for the resurrection of this particular short track, for now, its virtual overhaul will have to.

The North Wilkesboro race will be the seventh and final event in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series as NASCAR will return to real racing (fan-less and under strict social distancing guidelines) next weekend at Darlington Raceway in Carolina del South on May 17.

Without offending the Martinsville Speedway virtual circuit, which would likely have hosted the last NASCAR iRacing event to line up with the original 2020 Cup schedule, everyone would rather watch a virtual race on NASCAR's most famous ghost track.

A few years ago, we profiled North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was used as inspiration for Thomasville Speedway in Disney-Pixar's "Cars 3,quot;. Built in 1947, the track played a critical role in the start of auto racing. NASCAR officially ran in North Wilkesboro from 1949-96. After the track's founder, Enoch Staley, died in 1995, Bruton Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, bought 50 percent of the track's ownership just so he could take one of his dates on the NASCAR calendar for a career on his new track in Texas. Bob Bahre bought the other half and took the other date for his new track in New Hampshire.

The 1996 Tyson Holly Farms 400, won by Jeff Gordon, was the last NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Since then it has been neglected and allowed to erode.

Speedway Motorsports owns North Wilkesboro Speedway today, but has no development or renovation plans. Multiple resurrection attempts in the past two decades have failed, but the track remains available for sale if anyone wants to try again.

Perhaps this week's virtual reminder of the entertainment value of the track will spark another effort.